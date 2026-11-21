DALLAS, TX / November 21, 2026 / InfiniWell, a physician-formulated wellness brand, is putting the spotlight on Beyond Liposomal, its collection of four peptide-complex capsules built on the company's liposomal delivery approach. Available now at infiniwell.com, the line covers digestive wellness, joint mobility, active lifestyles, and skin, so people can choose a formula by the goal that matters most to them.

InfiniWell's Beyond Liposomal Collection Matches Peptide Formulas to Wellness Goals more less

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Every capsule in the collection is built on the pentadeca peptide complex, which InfiniWell also calls its liposomal peptide complex. Flow uses it on its own, while Ease, Apex, and Halo pair it with complementary peptides such as KPV, TB500, and GHK, chosen for each formula's goal.

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"Each formula starts with a clear goal, and each one gets the same liposomal delivery standard," said the InfiniWell formulation team.

What liposomal means and why it matters

Liposomes are tiny spheres made of phospholipids, the same kind of fat molecules that form the outer layer of the body's own cells. In a liposomal supplement, the active ingredient sits inside that lipid shell. Peptides stand to gain the most from this.

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{{^usCountry}} Peptides are short chains of amino acids, and when taken by mouth, they meet stomach acid and digestive enzymes that can break them down before they reach the gut. A liposomal layer is designed to help them hold up through that trip. For anyone comparing oral peptide products, how a formula is delivered deserves as much attention as what is on the label. Four formulas, four wellness goals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peptides are short chains of amino acids, and when taken by mouth, they meet stomach acid and digestive enzymes that can break them down before they reach the gut. A liposomal layer is designed to help them hold up through that trip. For anyone comparing oral peptide products, how a formula is delivered deserves as much attention as what is on the label. Four formulas, four wellness goals {{/usCountry}}

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The Beyond Liposomal collection includes four formulas, each made for a different area of everyday wellness:

Ease , the digestive formula: The liposomal peptide complex with KPV, made to support GI lining integrity, digestive comfort, and healthy gut-brain communication.

Flow , the mobility formula: The liposomal peptide complex on its own, formulated to support joint comfort, connective tissue resilience, and the gut lining in one daily capsule.

Apex , the active lifestyle formula: The liposomal peptide complex with TB500, made for adults who train regularly and want to support connective tissue, tendons, and ligaments, as well as muscle health after normal exercise.

Halo , the aesthetic formula: A four-peptide blend of the liposomal peptide complex, GHK, TB500, and KPV, formulated to support healthy collagen production, the visible look of firm, radiant skin, and the gut-skin axis.

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Early research on these peptides is still developing, and individual results vary.

Manufacturing and quality assurance

Every Beyond Liposomal formula is manufactured in GMP facilities in the USA and third-party tested by ISO-certified labs. Each batch is checked for identity, potency, purity, microbiological safety, allergens, and heavy metals, and the brand holds a Verified by SuppCo Elite rating.

The capsule format keeps the routine simple, with no needles, no mixing, and nothing to prepare. Each formula is available as a one-time purchase or through Subscribe & Save, and every order is backed by InfiniWell's 30-day money-back guarantee.

Shaping the future of oral peptide wellness

Interest in peptides keeps growing, and so does the expectation that wellness products fit easily into everyday life. Many people want a clear answer to which formula suits which goal, in a format they can stay consistent with.

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InfiniWell built Beyond Liposomal around that idea, pairing goal-specific formulas with the liposomal delivery approach behind its broader line, and plans to keep developing oral formats as peptide research moves forward.

About InfiniWell

InfiniWell is a science-driven wellness company founded in 2020 as a custom formulation service for physicians. Today, its physician-formulated supplements are recommended by more than 25,000 healthcare professionals. The company focuses on delivery science, quality testing, and formulas built for everyday wellness routines. Learn more at infiniwell.com.

Explore all four formulas in the Beyond Liposomal collection.

Contact information

Company: InfiniWellWebsite: https://infiniwell.comContact: InfiniWellEmail: shop@infiniwell.comPhone: 1-888-819-4640

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SOURCE: InfiniWell

Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always talk to a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement or making changes to your wellness routine. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT’s paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT is not responsible for the content’s accuracy or completeness. Readers should verify all information independently. This content is for informational purposes only. It neither constitutes, nor is a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for guidance on your health concerns.

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