Scalp care is often the most overlooked part of a hair-care routine. We spend time choosing shampoos, conditioners and styling products, but rarely stop to understand what our scalp is telling us. One common concern that often goes unnoticed is the difference between oily and dry flakes.

Is It Dandruff or Dryness? Understanding the Different Types of Scalp Flakes

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Most people tend to associate every kind of scalp flaking with dandruff. However, flakes can differ in appearance and texture depending on the scalp environment. Understanding these differences can help make everyday hair-care choices more appropriate.

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Oily flakes are typically a symptom of overgrowth of a yeast on your scalp called Malassezia Furfur. It feeds on oils on your scalp. They are often larger, sticky or clumped together and may be accompanied by itchiness. Their appearance can make the scalp feel uncomfortable, particularly when the flakes become more noticeable.