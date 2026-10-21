Is your child using AI to think, or just to finish homework?

Your child is using AI as a homework helper to solve a school problem. In a few seconds, the tool explained the steps neatly, and then offered to do the next one.

AI-based homework helpers can solve a problem in seconds. The Global Learning Foundation AI Olympiad 2026 helps students in Grades 3 to 10 learn to question an answer, not just copy it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It is genuinely good at this, and that is exactly what makes a parent pause. If AI is doing the homework, where is the real learning?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Banning the AI tool is rarely the answer. Children have easy access to AI, at home and on their phones, and that is not going to change. What matters is how they use it. A child who uses AI to think is learning something, while a child who uses it just to finish the work may not be. The difference between the two is what’s called AI literacy.

Shortcut or thinking partner?

Picture two children with the same chatbot and the same maths problem. The first copies the answer and moves on. The second tries the problem first, asks the chatbot for a hint, compares the result with their own working and notices where the two differ. Both finished their homework. Only one of them is likely to have learnt something.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To take the second path, a child needs three things. First, they must understand that AI can be wrong. These tools are built to produce answers that sound right, based on patterns in the data they learnt from. Second, they need to know how to check an answer, whether by working it out again, comparing it with a textbook or looking at a second source. Third, they should be able to explain the result in their own words. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To take the second path, a child needs three things. First, they must understand that AI can be wrong. These tools are built to produce answers that sound right, based on patterns in the data they learnt from. Second, they need to know how to check an answer, whether by working it out again, comparing it with a textbook or looking at a second source. Third, they should be able to explain the result in their own words. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Global Learning Foundation AI Olympiad 2026 aims to help students in Grades 3 to 10 develop a better understanding of artificial intelligence and its responsible use.

Three questions for the dinner table

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Parents do not need to be technology experts to help. Three simple questions can be used:

“Explain it back to me.” Asking a child to retell the answer in their own words shows quickly whether they understood it or only copied it.

“What would you check?” This builds the habit of verifying before trusting. A date, a formula or a fact can usually be checked in a minute.

“What did AI get wrong?” Even when the answer is right, this encourages children to look for gaps, such as a missing step or a one-sided point. Over time, they learn that AI is a helper to question, not an authority to obey.

Schools are building AI literacy, gradually

Schools are starting to teach this skill. From the 2026-27 session, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a Computational Thinking and AI curriculum for Classes 3-8, with computational thinking woven into everyday subjects from Class 3 and foundational AI concepts arriving from Class 6.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

New curricula take time to reach every classroom, though, and children are using AI at home today. That is why many families look for a structured way to build the habit alongside school.

A structured way to build the habit

The Global Learning Foundation AI Olympiad 2026 is one such way. Organised by Global Learning Foundation in association with STEMLearn.AI and Techfest, IIT Bombay, it is a national exam on AI literacy for students in Grades 3-10. Most Olympiads test what a child has already studied. This one is built around a subject most children have not formally met yet, so preparing for it is a large part of the experience.

The aim is to equip children to use AI intelligently. The syllabus builds step by step. Grades 3-5 begin with smart devices, data patterns and safe use of technology. Grades 6-8 cover data bias, neural networks and the ethics of everyday AI. Grades 9-10 move on to generative AI, Python programming and AI project building. No coding background is needed, and the 60-minute exam is held in English.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AI literacy helps students learn to question, verify and understand answers rather than simply copy them.

Preparation is built in. Every registered student receives grade-wise study material, access to the STEMLearn.AI learning platform with lessons, quizzes and practice modules, and an official sample paper. IIIT Allahabad has validated the syllabus and question banks, and COEP Technological University, Pune, has reviewed the curriculum and calibrated difficulty by grade.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After the exam, a personalised performance report shows topic-wise strengths and gaps, not just a score. For parents, it is a clear picture of where their child stands, and what to work on next. Each student also receives a digitally verified participation certificate and a national ranking.

Exam dates and how to register

Any student from Grade 3-10 can take part, individually or through their school. The fee is ₹299 for Grades 3 to 6 and ₹399 for Grades 7 to 10, with the study material, platform access, sample paper and report included.

Students who register individually take the exam online, from home, on 29 November 2026. Schools can choose an on-campus, OMR-based exam on 17, 20, 24 or 27 November 2026, with no institutional fee. The school receives a school-wise performance report afterwards.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Parents and students can register at https://glfacademy.org/olympiads/ai-olympiad-2026/.

Schools and educators can get started at https://glfacademy.org/schools.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.