Kejriwal criticises Centre over fuel price hikes

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised the Centre over repeated increases in petrol and diesel prices, noting that fuel rates have been raised three times in the last 10-15 days. Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

In a video shared on social media platform X, Kejriwal claimed that petrol and diesel prices had increased by around ₹4 to ₹5 per litre during this period. He also referred to a rise in LPG cylinder prices and said the increase was adding to household expenses across the country.

Kejriwal also raised concerns over fuel availability in some states, claiming that reports of shortages and long queues were emerging from different parts of the country.

He referred to visuals from Gujarat showing queues at petrol pumps and cited reports from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Akola and Buldhana in Maharashtra, where people were allegedly facing difficulties in accessing fuel and cooking gas supplies.

The AAP chief also questioned the Centre’s approach towards importing oil and gas from Russia and Iran. He claimed that both countries were willing to provide oil and gas to India at lower prices and asked why the government was not considering the option.

Kejriwal appealed to citizens to share their views through comments and direct messages on whether India should import cheaper oil and gas from Russia and Iran.

“People should voice their opinion on whether the government should buy cheaper fuel from these countries,” he said.

Fuel prices and energy imports have remained a politically sensitive issue in recent years, particularly amid fluctuations in global crude oil prices and supply chain disruptions linked to geopolitical developments such as the West Asia conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran.