Knee arthritis: LightYears Health on treatment and joint care options

For many Indian families, a diagnosis of knee arthritis raises concerns about treatment options, including surgery and long-term pain management. But for the majority of people living with knee arthritis, that jump to worst-case scenarios happens too early. Long before surgery becomes necessary, there's a window where consistent, evidence-based nutrition can change how a joint feels and functions. That's the space LightYears Health, an MIT-incubated nutraceutical company, has built its business around.

LightYears Health says its Move Easy supplement and WhatsApp-delivered Knee Recovery Plan are designed to support people with early knee discomfort through nutrition, movement and lifestyle guidance. (LightYears)

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A condition more common than the conversation suggests

Knee osteoarthritis affects a significant share of Indian adults over 40 - Indian community studies put prevalence anywhere between a quarter and a third of this age group, climbing higher with age and hitting women particularly. A large multi-city Indian study found it in close to 29 percent of adults over 40.

And yet, most families start paying attention once the pain is bad enough to interfere with daily life - by which point, the conversation jumps straight to X-rays, orthopaedic consults, and surgery. What often gets skipped is the earlier window: the years when proactive nutrition could have slowed things down or kept the joint more comfortable for longer.

Move easy: Built for that earlier window

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{{^usCountry}} LightYears Health's flagship product, Move Easy, is designed for that in-between space — for people whose knees aren't yet at surgery-level, but who feel the stiffness, the hesitation on stairs, the ache that shows up before it rains. It's a zero-sugar, mouth-dissolving sachet built as a daily habit formulated around a "triple-action" approach that supports the joint, the surrounding bone, and the muscles that carry it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LightYears Health's flagship product, Move Easy, is designed for that in-between space — for people whose knees aren't yet at surgery-level, but who feel the stiffness, the hesitation on stairs, the ache that shows up before it rains. It's a zero-sugar, mouth-dissolving sachet built as a daily habit formulated around a "triple-action" approach that supports the joint, the surrounding bone, and the muscles that carry it. {{/usCountry}}

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At the centre of the formulation is Boswellia serrata, an Ayurvedic botanical with a long history in joint and inflammatory support and a growing body of clinical research behind it. LightYears Health pairs it with calcium, vitamin D, vitamin K2-7 and magnesium, because in the company's view, joint comfort isn't a single-ingredient problem - the bone and muscle around the joint need support too, not just the joint itself. Every batch is made in USFDA-vetted, CGMP and ISO 9001-certified facilities, with third-party lab testing throughout.

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A knee recovery plan, not a one-off fix

The company has built out a Knee Recovery Plan around it - pairing the supplement with movement and lifestyle guidance (simple joint-strengthening exercises, posture and weight-bearing habits, anti-inflammatory nutrition cues) that customers can follow alongside it. This plan is delivered over WhatsApp - no separate app to download, no new interface to learn - which makes it genuinely usable across age groups, including for older parents who may not be comfortable navigating a dedicated health app but already use WhatsApp every day. The Knee Recovery Plan focuses on incorporating joint-support ingredients into a broader routine, alongside balanced nutrition, regular movement and everyday habits. Consistency in these areas may help support joint health over time .

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Solving for the whole family

Knee arthritis rarely shows up alone. It's often paired with back pain in the same parent, and menopause symptoms somewhere else in the family - sometimes across two generations at once. LightYears Health has built its product range with that in mind. Bend Easy, made with Boswellia serrata and Curcuma longa, helps with back and muscle discomfort - a complaint that often goes hand in hand with knee pain. Meno Calm supports women through menopause, a phase that, for many, arrives around the same time their joints start acting up. Wellspan Omega-3 and Multi + Herbs round out the range, covering heart, brain and everyday nutrition gaps.

Rethinking the first response to knee pain

LightYears Health emphasises that while surgery may be necessary in advanced cases, it is not the only treatment option to consider when addressing knee pain. The appropriate approach depends on the severity of the condition and medical advice.

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For more information, visit LightYears Health.

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Learn more about Move Easy.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.