Margin Trading Facility Explained: How Leverage Affects Stock Market Positions

Margin Trading Facility Explained: How Leverage Affects Stock Market Positions

Investors may not always have the full amount required to purchase shares. The remaining amount is funded by the broker. It is based on leverage, which can increase your position size in the stock market but increases your interest costs and your risk exposure. In this article, we will understand how the Margin Trading Facility works, what leverage does to your stock market position, what costs and risks are involved and what to consider.

What Is Margin Trading Facility (MTF)?

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Margin Trading Facility is a trading facility through which investors can purchase eligible shares by paying a part of the total transaction value. The broker funds the remaining amount, subject to the applicable margin requirements and terms.

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For example, suppose an investor wants to purchase shares worth ₹1,00,000. If the required margin is 25%, the investor contributes ₹25,000, while the broker funds the remaining ₹75,000. The investor can therefore take a position worth ₹1,00,000 without paying the entire amount upfront on the MTF service app.

How Does Margin Trading Facility Work?

The MTF process involves a few steps. Investors should understand the funding arrangement, margin requirement and repayment terms before placing an order.

Select eligible shares: Choose a stock from the list of securities permitted for MTF by the broker. Check the margin requirement: Review the amount you need to contribute and the portion that can be funded. Place the order: Enter the quantity and place the order using the MTF option on the trading platform. Broker funding: The broker funds the eligible portion of the purchase value, subject to the facility's terms. Pledge of shares: The purchased shares are generally pledged as collateral for the funded amount. Pay interest and repay the amount: Interest is charged on the funded amount for the applicable period. Investors must repay the outstanding amount as per the broker's terms.

How Does Leverage Affect Stock Market Positions?

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{{^usCountry}} Leverage allows investors to take a larger position with a smaller initial contribution. However, it also increases the impact of price movements on the investor's own funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leverage allows investors to take a larger position with a smaller initial contribution. However, it also increases the impact of price movements on the investor's own funds. {{/usCountry}}

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Consider an investor who purchases shares worth ₹1,00,000 by contributing ₹25,000 and using ₹75,000 through MTF.

Particulars Amount Total share purchase value ₹ 1,00,000 Investor's contribution ₹ 25,000 Amount funded by broker ₹ 75,000 Value if share price rises by 10% ₹ 1,10,000 Value if share price falls by 10% ₹ 90,000

If the price goes up by 10%, you’ll make a profit of ₹10,000 before interest and any additional charges.

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If the price goes down by 10%, you’ll make a loss of ₹10,000 before interest and any additional charges. As this is based on your investment of ₹25,000, it will have a greater impact on you.

As you can see leverage can increase your profits and losses. Your result will depend on the price of the stock, how much it costs to fund your position, any charges and how long you hold your position for.

What are the Costs Involved in MTF?What Are the Costs Involved in MTF?

You will incur some costs when using MTF on a stocks app. These will vary depending on your broker so be sure to check what charges apply.

Interest: Your broker will charge interest on the amount they’ve funded. This could vary depending on your broker.

Brokerage: There could be brokerage charges for buying/selling.

Statutory Charges: There could be charges for exchange transaction charges, securities transaction tax (STT), GST and any other statutory charges.

Pledge Charges: There could be charges for pledging your stocks. This will depend on your broker.

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Interest can build up if you hold your position for a longer period of time. Be sure to understand the overall cost of funding your position.

MTF vs Regular Delivery-Based Trading

Both MTF and regular delivery-based trading allow investors to purchase shares, but the funding arrangement is different.

Basis MTF Regular Delivery-Based Trading Initial payment Investor pays the required margin Investor pays the full purchase value Funding Broker funds a portion of the purchase Investor arranges the entire amount Interest Interest applies to the funded amount No MTF funding interest Share holding Shares are generally pledged as collateral Shares are credited to the Demat account without an MTF pledge Risk Leverage can magnify gains and losses No additional leverage through MTF

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The choice between these methods depends on the investor's financial capacity, investment approach and ability to manage the associated risks.

Conclusion

A Margin Trading Facility allows an investor to purchase eligible stocks by providing a percentage of the total value. Leverage can increase your position however it can cause your profits/losses to increase. Interest, brokerage and other charges can also impact your overall cost. Investors exploring the 5paisa Alpha app can review its MTF-related facilities and applicable funding terms before considering a leveraged position. It’s important to understand how the money is funded, what the repayment terms are and what risks are involved.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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