MP CM inaugurates 2,387.60 crore irrigation project in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on October 24 inaugurated the Narmada-Jhabua-Petlawad-Thandla-Sardarpur micro-lift irrigation project in Sardarpur, Dhar district, with an investment of ₹2,387.60 crore. The project is expected to irrigate 57,422 hectares across 260 villages and benefit around 72,000 farmers, according to the state government.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (ANI)

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Yadav also laid the foundation stones for and inaugurated 188 development works during the programme. He reviewed an exhibition and stalls showcasing products, their features and uses. The chief minister also transferred ₹317.86 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

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Addressing the gathering, Yadav said irrigation coverage in Madhya Pradesh had increased from around 7.5 lakh hectares in 2002-03 to 40 lakh hectares by 2023, and had reached 60 lakh hectares over the past two-and-a-half years. He said the state government had set a target of bringing 100 lakh hectares under irrigation.

The chief minister said the project would help farmers in the Dhar-Jhabua region access Narmada water. He also said the government would work to connect villages left out of irrigation schemes.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav linked the project to efforts to expand local employment and reduce migration. Referring to the PM Mitra Park in Dhar, he said it was expected to benefit six lakh cotton-producing farmers in the Nimar-Malwa region and create employment opportunities for three lakh people. The park is planned to integrate cotton processing, yarn production, fabric manufacturing and ready-made garment production. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav linked the project to efforts to expand local employment and reduce migration. Referring to the PM Mitra Park in Dhar, he said it was expected to benefit six lakh cotton-producing farmers in the Nimar-Malwa region and create employment opportunities for three lakh people. The park is planned to integrate cotton processing, yarn production, fabric manufacturing and ready-made garment production. {{/usCountry}}

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He also highlighted other state initiatives, including a dairy subsidy scheme under which eligible farmers setting up a dairy with 25 cattle could receive a subsidy of ₹10 lakh on a stated investment of ₹43 lakh. He said a new rural bus service would help people travelling during the festive season.

The programme also covered other development works in Dhar district, including four bridges costing ₹25 crore, school buildings, a 50-bed hospital and new projects worth ₹188 crore. Yadav said a medical college would be provided to Dhar soon and that the Bhagoria festival had been accorded national festival status by the state government.