The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior bench has upheld the state government's notification on the reconstitution of the State Transport Authority (STA), clearing the way for the body to exercise its statutory powers and resume key transport-related functions. The decision is expected to accelerate the formulation of routes under the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva and facilitate the issuance and renewal of inter-state bus permits.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is Dr. Mohan Yadav.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The court delivered its judgment on October 14, 2026, in writ petition number 15560/2026, filed by Harishankar Singh Patel and others against the Madhya Pradesh government and others. It declared the state government's notification dated August 10, 2026, regarding the reconstitution of the STA valid and lawful, and dismissed the petition challenging the authority's constitution.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The ruling also sets aside the interim stay orders issued by the court on June 16 and August 20, 2026. These orders had prevented the STA from functioning in a legally effective manner. With the restrictions removed, the state government can now allow the authority to carry out its statutory responsibilities.

Permit-related functions to resume

The state government had defended the legality of the notification before the court, presenting its arguments with reference to the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. A division bench comprising Justice GS Ahluwalia and Justice Anuradha Shukla considered the submissions and legal arguments made by both sides before holding that the August 10 notification was in accordance with the law.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the judgment, the STA will be able to exercise its powers under the Motor Vehicles Act and the relevant rules. Its responsibilities include issuing new permanent and temporary transport permits, renewing existing permits, granting countersignatures, extending routes and allowing the replacement of permitted vehicles. It will also be able to take action on the suspension and cancellation of permits and regulate transport services within its jurisdiction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the judgment, the STA will be able to exercise its powers under the Motor Vehicles Act and the relevant rules. Its responsibilities include issuing new permanent and temporary transport permits, renewing existing permits, granting countersignatures, extending routes and allowing the replacement of permitted vehicles. It will also be able to take action on the suspension and cancellation of permits and regulate transport services within its jurisdiction. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The authority can also resume work on routes extending across more than one transport region. This includes coordinating with regional transport authorities and addressing disputes that may arise between them. The restoration of these functions is expected to help streamline administrative processes related to public transport operations in the state.

The stay on the STA's functioning had also affected the issuance and renewal of inter-state permits for bus services connecting Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. With the authority now cleared to function, permits can be issued under the reciprocal inter-state transport agreements signed between Madhya Pradesh and these states. The decision is expected to help bus operators obtain and renew permits for services on the routes covered by these agreements.

280 routes planned under Sugam Parivahan Seva

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The judgment is also expected to give momentum to the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva, under which the state plans to formulate 280 inter-regional bus routes across seven transport regions: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Sagar and Ujjain.

According to the route details provided by the state, 64 routes in the Indore region have already been formulated. These include routes connecting Indore with Gwalior, Narsinghpur and Singrauli. The Bhopal region has 65 proposed routes, including Bhopal-Chitrakoot, Bhopal-Omkareshwar and Bhopal-Anuppur.

The plan also includes 51 routes in the Jabalpur region, such as Jabalpur-Guna, Jabalpur-Khajuraho and Jabalpur-Khandwa. In the Gwalior region, 30 routes have been proposed, including Gwalior-Vidisha, Gwalior-Narmadapuram and Guna-Ujjain.

The Rewa region accounts for 23 routes, including Rewa-Dindori, Rewa-Balaghat and Rewa-Tikamgarh. In the Sagar region, 39 routes are proposed, among them Sagar-Satna, Sagar-Omkareshwar and Sagar-Guna. The Ujjain region has 72 proposed routes, including Ujjain-Jabalpur, Ujjain-Rewa and Ujjain-Bageshwar Dham.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The state aims to complete the formulation of all 280 routes at the earliest. Once the process is completed, inter-regional bus services are expected to begin through Madhya Pradesh Yatri Parivahan and Infrastructure Limited (MPYPIL). The resumption of the STA's statutory work is expected to support the administrative process required to take the planned services forward.