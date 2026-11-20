A new year often brings the motivation to make positive changes, whether it is adopting healthier habits, refreshing living spaces, or investing in everyday essentials. While fitness goals and lifestyle upgrades tend to feature prominently on New Year's resolution lists, improving sleep is another important aspect of overall well-being that deserves attention. Since a mattress plays a role in everyday rest, replacing an old one with a more suitable option can be a meaningful way to begin the year.

New Year, Better Sleep: 5 Mattresses to Consider for a More Comfortable Year Ahead

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With several brands offering different mattress technologies, materials, and comfort options, choosing the right one requires more than simply looking at the price. Factors such as breathability, pressure relief, firmness, and overall support can influence the sleeping experience. Whether you are planning a bedroom makeover, moving into a new home, or simply looking to make better sleep a priority this year, here are five mattresses worth considering.

1. Sleepyhead Laxe : For a Perfect Balance of Comfort and Support

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If better sleep is one of your priorities this year, the Sleepyhead Laxe Pincore Latex Mattress is an option worth considering. Designed to deliver Dopamine Comfort, the mattress combines BodyIQ Latex, adaptive memory foam and zoned support to create a sleeping surface that responds to the body's needs. Its comfort proposition, "Neither too soft. Nor too firm. Perfectly balanced comfort", makes it particularly appealing to those looking for a mattress that offers both cushioning and support.

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{{^usCountry}} The mattress features a pin-core latex layer designed to encourage airflow while providing a responsive, bouncy feel. Its adaptive comfort layers contour to the body, while the zoned support system is designed to distribute pressure across key areas such as the shoulders, hips and back. Together, these features create a balanced sleeping experience suited to different comfort preferences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mattress features a pin-core latex layer designed to encourage airflow while providing a responsive, bouncy feel. Its adaptive comfort layers contour to the body, while the zoned support system is designed to distribute pressure across key areas such as the shoulders, hips and back. Together, these features create a balanced sleeping experience suited to different comfort preferences. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond its construction, Laxe also offers purchase benefits that make it worth considering for those planning a mattress upgrade. With a 100-night free trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping, subject to applicable terms, the mattress gives consumers the opportunity to evaluate an everyday essential with greater confidence. For those looking to make better sleep part of their new-year routine, Sleepyhead Laxe makes a compelling choice.

Key Features

BodyIQ Latex with pincore construction for responsive comfort

Adaptive comfort layers and zoned support

Designed to deliver Dopamine Comfort with a balanced feel

100-night free trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping

2. Duroflex Airboost 6.8: For Advanced Sleep Technology and Breathability

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For consumers looking to make a technology-led upgrade to their sleep environment, Duroflex Airboost 6.8 offers an advanced approach to mattress comfort. Built around Duroflex's proprietary Airboost technology, the mattress features an open-matrix structure made from over one lakh independently responsive fibres, designed to improve airflow, movement response and postural support.

Its open-fibre construction allows air to circulate through the mattress, helping minimise heat and moisture accumulation. The Airboost 6.8 also combines its breathable structure with latex and a reversible comfort topper, allowing users to choose between medium-firm and firm comfort levels. This makes it particularly relevant for consumers who want greater flexibility in their sleeping surface.

The mattress also incorporates five-zone support designed to provide targeted pressure relief across different areas of the body. With its combination of breathability, adjustable comfort and responsive support, Duroflex Airboost 6.8 offers a premium mattress option for those looking to make a meaningful investment in their sleep this year.

Key Features

Proprietary Airboost technology with over one lakh responsive fibres

Open-matrix structure designed to improve airflow

Accredited by ISSR for 30% more deep sleep

Reversible comfort topper with adjustable firmness

3. Wakefit ErgoTech EcoLatex: For Responsive Latex-Based Comfort

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For those exploring latex-based mattresses as part of a bedroom upgrade, Wakefit's ErgoTech EcoLatex range offers options across different comfort preferences. The range features latex-based constructions designed to provide a responsive sleeping surface, making it worth exploring for buyers who prefer a mattress with a supportive feel.

Latex-based mattresses are often preferred for their responsiveness and ability to regain shape after pressure is applied. Wakefit's EcoLatex range offers different configurations, allowing consumers to compare options based on mattress thickness, firmness and construction. These considerations can be particularly useful for households looking to replace an older mattress or invest in a more comfortable sleeping arrangement.

The range also provides consumers with an opportunity to compare latex-based comfort across different budgets. By reviewing the specifications of individual models alongside their available warranty and trial benefits, buyers can identify an option that suits their sleeping preferences and long-term requirements.

Key Features

Latex-based construction for responsive comfort

Multiple configurations across the EcoLatex range

Different firmness and thickness options depending on the model

Model-specific trial and warranty benefits

4. The Sleep Company Smart Ortho: For Pressure Relief and Orthopedic Support

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For consumers who prioritise body support when choosing a mattress, The Sleep Company's Smart Ortho is another option to explore. The mattress features the brand's SmartGRID technology, combined with Ortho Relief Foam and high-resilience support foam, designed to offer adaptive cushioning and support.

The SmartGRID structure is designed to respond to pressure by providing cushioning around areas such as the shoulders and hips while maintaining support for the back. Its medium-firm feel is intended to offer a balance between comfort and firmness, making it worth considering for shoppers who prefer a more supportive sleeping surface.

The mattress is also designed with spinal alignment in mind, with its combination of SmartGRID and Ortho Relief Foam intended to provide consistent support across the body. For those looking to make comfort and support a priority this year, Smart Ortho offers an option to explore alongside other mattress constructions.

Key Features

SmartGRID technology for adaptive pressure distribution

Ortho Relief Foam for body support

Medium-firm comfort

Designed to support spinal alignment

5. SleepyCat Ultima Natural Latex: For Natural Latex Comfort

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For shoppers interested in natural latex mattresses, SleepyCat Ultima Natural Latex is another option worth considering. The mattress features a latex-based construction and a zoned support design intended to provide comfort across different areas of the body.

Its latex layer offers a responsive feel, while the zoned structure is designed to provide differentiated support for the shoulders, hips and other pressure points. The mattress also incorporates a pinhole design intended to encourage airflow through the latex layer, adding to its overall comfort features.

Practical details such as cooling fabric and a washable zippered cover make SleepyCat Ultima an option for households looking to combine comfort with ease of maintenance. For consumers who prefer natural latex and want to explore a mattress with zoned support, it is worth comparing the available variants, specifications, and purchase benefits.

Key Features

Natural latex-based construction

Zoned support for different areas of the body

Pinhole design intended to encourage airflow

Cooling fabric and washable zippered cover

Making Better Sleep a Priority This New Year

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A new year is a good opportunity to reassess everyday habits and make changes that contribute to a more comfortable lifestyle. While choosing a mattress may seem like a straightforward purchase, it is worth considering a few factors before making the decision.

Prioritise comfort: Choose a mattress that suits your preferred sleeping position, firmness and individual comfort requirements rather than making a decision based solely on price.

Understand the construction: Latex, memory foam and specialised support technologies offer different sleeping experiences. Understanding the materials and layers used in a mattress can help narrow down the options.

Consider breathability and support: Look at the ventilation features, comfort layers and support structure, particularly if you have specific preferences around temperature regulation or pressure distribution.

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Check the purchase benefits: Compare the final price, available sizes, delivery conditions, trial period and warranty coverage before making a purchase.

Think long term: A mattress is an everyday essential. Investing in one that aligns with your comfort preferences can make the upgrade worthwhile well beyond the beginning of the year.

Sleepyhead Laxe: A Better Way to Begin the New Year

As consumers look to make positive lifestyle changes in the new year, improving sleep can be a meaningful place to start. While Duroflex, Wakefit, The Sleep Company and SleepyCat offer different mattress technologies and constructions, Sleepyhead Laxe stands out as a compelling choice for shoppers seeking a balance of cushioning, responsiveness and support.

With BodyIQ Latex, adaptive comfort layers and zoned support, Laxe is designed to deliver Dopamine Comfort through a sleeping surface that is neither too soft nor too firm. Its 100-night free trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping, subject to applicable terms, further add to its appeal for consumers considering a mattress upgrade.

For those looking to make better sleep one of their priorities this year, Sleepyhead Laxe brings together everyday comfort and practical value. It offers a thoughtful way to begin the new year by investing in an essential that contributes to a more perfectly balanced comfort and restful everyday routine.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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