- Shridharanand Brahmachari, Mahant, Shri Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple, Prayagraj and Representative, Dwarka Sharda Peeth

They do not contain a list of official schemes, but rather moments from life directly connected to an ordinary household, he writes. (@myogiadityanath X)

Today’s Gen Z may not be able to understand the sentiment once evoked by the touch of a letter from a loved one. The bicycle bell would ring on the village pathway and the mother sitting in the courtyard would pause whatever she was doing. The moment she received an envelope from the postman, her eyes would well up with tears. Along with the ink, that piece of paper carried the writer’s breath, the warmth of their hands and their unspoken concern. The letter would be read again and again, kept under the pillow and carefully preserved in a trunk. Today, there is one tick, two ticks and a blue ‘seen’ mark on the screen. A message reaches its destination in a moment, but the joy of a letter, or ‘paati’, has been left far behind. We have gained speed but lost the beauty of waiting. At such a time, if someone at the pinnacle of power writes a ‘paati’, it presents an unspoken picture of being connected to one’s roots.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Yogi Ki Paati’ draws attention in precisely this sense. He has been writing these letters to the people of the state for the past fifty weeks. In the cold world of statistics, this initiative stands apart because it seems not like a ruler speaking, but a guardian.

Yogi’s ‘paati’ also holds special significance because every household here has its own memories associated with letters and correspondence. The word ‘paati’ carries an indigenous sweetness and a sense of belonging. When a CM makes ‘paati’ the name of his mode of communication, he connects directly with the people's collective memory. Greatest strength of a letter is that it offers the warmth of a face-to-face conversation. At the same time, it gives the reader the freedom to read it at their own pace and in their own solitude. A speech addresses a crowd, while a ‘paati’ speaks to an individual. Its inspiration is also emotional.

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{{^usCountry}} CM Yogi himself explains that the idea of writing letters to the people came to him during his visit to a Vantangia village. Vantangia community had remained on the margins for decades and even securing identity and dignity had been a struggle for them. The language of communication that was developed after returning from there reflects a sense of relationship that goes beyond duty. In the ‘paati’ written on the completion of fifty weeks of this initiative, CM called the 25 crore people of the state his family and described it not merely as a process of letter-writing, but as an opportunity to communicate with his family. The word ‘family’ is frequently invoked in politics, but the continuity of these letters lends some weight to that word. Anyone can claim to have written a hundred or two hundred letters, but writing every week without missing one is a symbol of discipline and commitment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CM Yogi himself explains that the idea of writing letters to the people came to him during his visit to a Vantangia village. Vantangia community had remained on the margins for decades and even securing identity and dignity had been a struggle for them. The language of communication that was developed after returning from there reflects a sense of relationship that goes beyond duty. In the ‘paati’ written on the completion of fifty weeks of this initiative, CM called the 25 crore people of the state his family and described it not merely as a process of letter-writing, but as an opportunity to communicate with his family. The word ‘family’ is frequently invoked in politics, but the continuity of these letters lends some weight to that word. Anyone can claim to have written a hundred or two hundred letters, but writing every week without missing one is a symbol of discipline and commitment. {{/usCountry}}

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The emotional significance of Yogi’s letters is best understood through their subjects, because they clearly reveal what was said and to whom it was addressed. They do not contain a list of official schemes, but rather moments from life directly connected to an ordinary household. In his ‘paati’, CM appeals to parents and urges children to choose real life instead of chasing the glamour of reels. The language of affection, rather than government orders, demonstrates the relevance of ‘paati’ as a form of communication. Children who take risks in their obsession with reels are more likely to be influenced by an elder’s concern than by scolding. During the summer vacations, he showed children the way to make meaningful use of their holidays. They were encouraged to spend time at their maternal and paternal grandparents’ homes and places such as Dudhwa and Katarniaghat were used to impart lessons in eco-friendly tourism. The letter concluded with an appeal for environmental protection, urging children to make their holidays plastic-free. Reminding children of their maternal and paternal grandparents’ homes is, in itself, an emotional touch. Inviting childhood, confined within mobile phones, back to grandmother’s stories, mango orchards, and village lanes is part of the same warmth that makes a paati what it is.

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‘Paati’ written ahead of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary carried a sense of gratitude. In it, the Chief Minister described Babasaheb as a great personality who shaped the framework of the Constitution. Remembering a historical figure through a human anecdote brings remembrance to life. There is a difference between offering a formal floral tribute on an anniversary and remembering someone through an anecdote. The ‘paati’ written on Elderly Abuse Awareness Day spoke about respecting senior citizens. CM stated that respect for the elderly should not be merely a formality. He also mentioned the increase in the monthly pension to Rs. 1,500. A major concern of our times lies hidden in this subject. In increasingly nuclear families, elderly people often remain seated, waiting for the very letters that their sons and daughters no longer write. In such circumstances, the Chief Minister of the state taking up his pen for them is like a healing balm.

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The real magic of a ‘paati’ lies in waiting for it to arrive. Weekly regularity creates this very anticipation. People know a letter will arrive every week, and that knowledge makes communication feel like a relationship. Today, when news changes every moment and every message gets buried beneath the next, pausing once a week to say and listen to something is a welcome exception. The language of a letter, too, demands this pause. It does not consist of short sentences, but of sentences that flow with emotion. It establishes a relationship between ‘you’ and ‘us’. It must also be remembered that a person holding a high office cannot always reach ordinary people directly. There is a system in between: files and distances. A ‘paati’ attempts to bridge these distances. It also reaches citizens who have never visited the state capital.

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The essence of a letter remains what it has been for centuries. Someone remembers someone else and wants that remembrance to reach them. Technology has changed the medium, but this desire of the heart has not changed. We still want someone to take time out for us and write something, someone to care about us, someone to tell us that they consider us their own. A ‘paati’ answers this very desire. Whenever someone in the corridors of power recognizes this longing, politics becomes communication, if only for a while. The sound of the postman’s bicycle bell is no longer heard, but that gentle flutter of anticipation in the courtyard, waiting for a letter, is still alive somewhere within us. Every initiative that awakens it deserves to be welcomed. When a letter takes the form of a ‘paati’, it rises from the paper to reach the heart and from the heart, it finds its way into our conduct.

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