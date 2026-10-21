OPPO brings Group Selfie innovation to the F35 Series 5G

OPPO has announced the launch of the OPPO F35 Series 5G, bringing its Group Selfie Expert camera experience, everyday-use features and festive purchase benefits to consumers across Pune, South Maharashtra and Goa.

With “Selfie Expert” evolving into the “Group Selfie Expert,” OPPO has grown alongside changing ways of capturing.

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Designed for consumers who enjoy capturing and sharing moments with friends and family, the OPPO F35 Series features a 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view. The wider view is designed to fit more people and more of the surrounding scene into a single frame, making group photography more convenient during family gatherings, college outings, travel and festive celebrations.

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The launch marks another chapter in the F Series’ 10-year journey in India. From introducing the “Selfie Expert” experience with the first-generation F1 to evolving into the “Group Selfie Expert” with the F35 Series, the portfolio has grown alongside changing ways of capturing, creating and sharing moments. OPPO says more than 30 million F Series smartphones have been sold in India over the past decade.

Beyond photography

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{{^usCountry}} The OPPO F35 Series brings together features designed for extended everyday use. Both the OPPO F35 Pro 5G and OPPO F35 5G feature a 6-year durable 8,000 mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. The battery is designed to retain more than 80 per cent of its original capacity after up to 1,800 charge cycles. The series also includes IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings, Rainstorm Touch and Military-Grade Shock Resistance, designed to offer added confidence during everyday use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The OPPO F35 Series brings together features designed for extended everyday use. Both the OPPO F35 Pro 5G and OPPO F35 5G feature a 6-year durable 8,000 mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. The battery is designed to retain more than 80 per cent of its original capacity after up to 1,800 charge cycles. The series also includes IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings, Rainstorm Touch and Military-Grade Shock Resistance, designed to offer added confidence during everyday use. {{/usCountry}}

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Festive purchase benefits to consumers across Pune, South Maharashtra and Goa.

The OPPO F35 Pro 5G comes with a 17.22cm 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED Ultra-Bright Display, a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide rear camera and 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras. The OPPO F35 5G features a 16.69cm FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Ultra-Bright Display and a 50MP main rear camera. The series runs on ColorOS 16, with AI-powered tools such as AI Recording, AI Ultra-Clear Documents, AI Call Guard and One-Tap Security Guard designed to support everyday productivity and convenience.

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The OPPO F35 Pro 5G is available in 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations, priced at ₹45,999, ₹49,999, and ₹54,999, respectively. The OPPO F35 5G is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB configurations, priced at ₹38,999 and ₹42,999 respectively. Availability of variants may differ by retail channel.

During the festive season, eligible consumers can avail themselves of up to 10% instant cashback, No-Cost EMI options, up to 10% exchange bonus and zero-down-payment schemes. Additional festive offers may be available on select OPPO products and services. All offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Consumers purchasing an eligible OPPO smartphone can avail themselves of the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ at 50 per cent off.

The festive offer also extends to OPPO’s Enco audio portfolio. Consumers purchasing an eligible OPPO smartphone can avail themselves of the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ at 50 per cent off. The OPPO Enco Air5 Pro is available at ₹4,499, offering a flat ₹500 discount on its MOP of ₹4,999. These audio offers are valid from 1 October to 30 November 2026, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

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Maharashtra remains an important market for OPPO. The company has 59 exclusive service centres across the state, providing consumers with dedicated after-sales support. Consumers across Pune, South Maharashtra and Goa can visit participating OPPO retail outlets to experience the F35 Series, explore the available variants and understand the offers applicable to their preferred device. With its focus on group photography, everyday usability and festive value, the OPPO F35 Series offers consumers more reasons to explore an upgrade this season.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.