The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) will observe Children’s Financial Security Week from November 12 to 20 to promote financial literacy among children and encourage parents and guardians to plan early for their long-term financial security. The campaign, organised around Children’s Day on November 14, will also raise awareness and encourage enrolment under the NPS Vatsalya Scheme.

Timed around Children’s Day, the campaign will promote NPS Vatsalya through enrolment drives, school outreach, parent sessions and resources, helping families understand how early preparation supports future aspirations. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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The initiative will be conducted in collaboration with the National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE), Points of Presence (PoPs), pension funds and Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs). Outreach will use physical events, digital platforms and public awareness activities to expand information about the scheme.

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This year’s theme is “Secure Their Future, Empower Their Dreams”. PFRDA said the campaign seeks to highlight the importance of building a financial foundation early in a child’s life, helping them pursue future aspirations with greater financial preparedness.

Participating stakeholders will be encouraged to organise special enrolment drives, interactive sessions for parents and guardians, digital campaigns and distribution of educational material. Outreach will also extend to schools and other educational institutions.

The activities will familiarise parents and guardians with the scheme’s features, eligibility criteria, enrolment process and contribution-related provisions. NCFE will organise a Train the Trainers programme for its trainers, conduct pension literacy activities for teachers and students, and undertake digital initiatives.

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{{^usCountry}} PFRDA is the statutory regulator established under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 2013. It is mandated to promote old-age income security through the development and regulation of pension funds and to protect the interests of subscribers to pension fund schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PFRDA is the statutory regulator established under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 2013. It is mandated to promote old-age income security through the development and regulation of pension funds and to protect the interests of subscribers to pension fund schemes. {{/usCountry}}

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Further details on NPS Vatsalya are available on the PFRDA website.