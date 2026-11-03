PM Modi visits the Maharashtra tourism Pavilion at Bharat Parv 2026

The Maharashtra tourism department has set up a special tourism pavilion in Gujarat’s Kevadia (Ekta Nagar) as part of the celebrations organised to mark National Unity Day and Bharat Parv 2026, under the leadership of tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the pavilion, where he was welcomed by Vijay Jadhav, deputy director of the directorate of tourism, and his team.

The Maharashtra tourism department participated in the initiative held in Kevadia (Ekta Nagar), Gujarat, from November 1 to 15, 2026, as part of the National Unity Day celebrations and Bharat Parv 2026.

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During the visit, the Prime Minister viewed Paithani sarees, crafted using Maharashtra’s traditional handloom techniques. He learned about the artistry behind Paithani weaving, its traditional techniques, intricate details and the state’s rich textile heritage. The visit offered him a glimpse into Maharashtra’s traditional arts, handicrafts, cultural heritage and the exceptional skills of its artisans.

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The tourism department has established a special pavilion to showcase Maharashtra’s diverse tourist destinations, rich cultural heritage, traditional arts, culinary traditions and handicrafts to visitors from across the country.

Jadhav represented the Maharashtra Tourism Department at the event. The pavilion featured brochures and tourism-related literature providing information about the state’s major tourist destinations. Other key attractions included live demonstrations of Paithani weaving, stalls offering Maharashtrian delicacies, displays of traditional culinary practices and a variety of handicraft products. Maharashtra’s culinary heritage was also showcased through the kitchen studio of the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Dadar. In addition, various cultural programmes were organised to highlight the state’s rich folk arts and cultural traditions.

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{{^usCountry}} Through the pavilion, visitors were introduced to Maharashtra’s forts, coastal destinations, religious sites, scenic tourist spots, adventure tourism opportunities, rural tourism experiences and cultural traditions. Special emphasis was placed on showcasing the state’s cultural richness through traditional textile crafts such as Paithani, local cuisine, handicrafts and cultural performances. The initiative is expected to increase the national visibility of Maharashtra’s tourist destinations while promoting the state’s tourism industry, local artists, artisans and culinary heritage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through the pavilion, visitors were introduced to Maharashtra’s forts, coastal destinations, religious sites, scenic tourist spots, adventure tourism opportunities, rural tourism experiences and cultural traditions. Special emphasis was placed on showcasing the state’s cultural richness through traditional textile crafts such as Paithani, local cuisine, handicrafts and cultural performances. The initiative is expected to increase the national visibility of Maharashtra’s tourist destinations while promoting the state’s tourism industry, local artists, artisans and culinary heritage. {{/usCountry}}

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The Maharashtra tourism department secretary Sanjay Yadav said, “The primary objective of this initiative, organised on the occasion of National Unity Day, is to introduce people to the cultural identities of different states, encourage interaction and strengthen the spirit of unity in diversity. Under the leadership of tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai, efforts are being made to effectively showcase Maharashtra’s rich cultural identity, historical heritage, distinctive culinary traditions and diverse tourism opportunities to visitors from across the country.

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We sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting the Maharashtra Tourism pavilion and learning about the state’s rich art and culture, as well as its traditional Paithani weaving. His visit will help bring greater national recognition to Maharashtra’s cultural heritage and tourism diversity.”

Vikas Pansare, director of the directorate of tourism, said, “To establish Maharashtra as a prominent destination on the global tourism map, it is essential to effectively showcase the state’s diverse tourism offerings at both domestic and international levels.

It is a matter of great pride for us that the Prime Minister took the time to learn about Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage and traditional weaving practices. We sincerely thank him for visiting the Maharashtra Tourism pavilion and acknowledging the state’s cultural legacy.”

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