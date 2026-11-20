The Punjab government has selected nearly 10 lakh additional beneficiaries for its ration card programme, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, expanding food support ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (@BhagwantMann/X)

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The government has named the initiative ‘No Cash, No Recommendation’, saying eligible families will not need political recommendations or payments to obtain ration cards. Daily-wage workers, Dalit families, widows and economically weaker households were prioritised.

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The selection followed 19,25,942 online applications received in July and August 2026. Around 20,000 officials verified applications through household visits, geo-tagged photographs and checks against electricity consumption and other government records, the state said.

Under the special drive, 5.01 lakh beneficiaries from 1.79 lakh families were selected. Another 3.9 lakh unorganised workers from 1.44 lakh families registered on the e-Shram portal were included. Applications with minor errors were re-examined, bringing more than one lakh additional people into the scheme.

Eligible beneficiaries will receive five kg of free wheat per person every month under the National Food Security Act. They will also get a free ration kit under the state’s Meri Rasoi scheme, containing two kg each of chana dal and sugar, one kg of salt, 200 grams of turmeric and one litre of mustard oil.

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{{^usCountry}} Mann said ration cards would be delivered directly to beneficiaries’ homes. Applicants whose forms contain errors in electricity meter numbers or addresses can seek re-verification. Selected households will be informed through mobile messages and official letters, while applicants can check their status using application numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said ration cards would be delivered directly to beneficiaries’ homes. Applicants whose forms contain errors in electricity meter numbers or addresses can seek re-verification. Selected households will be informed through mobile messages and official letters, while applicants can check their status using application numbers. {{/usCountry}}

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Beneficiaries must complete e-KYC at ration depots to receive the free wheat.

The expansion comes as parties prepare for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. The government said the initiative was intended to ensure assistance reached eligible households rather than people with political influence. Its impact will depend on timely card delivery and regular distribution of the promised supplies.