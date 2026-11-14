Punjab announces power bill relief scheme for 24.86 lakh consumers

Punjab has announced a one-time settlement scheme for domestic electricity consumers, waiving penalties and interest on bills outstanding up to March 31, 2026. The government says 24.86 lakh consumers will benefit, with ₹518 crore in charges waived against total dues of about ₹2,516 crore.

Bhagwant Mann (X/@BhagwantMann)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Consumers must pay the principal amount, depositing 25% upfront and the remaining 75% in instalments within one year. Those facing financial difficulties may receive an additional six months to complete payment, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The scheme covers domestic consumers with active connections and those disconnected over unpaid bills. Disconnected connections will be eligible for restoration after the principal amount is paid.

The notification is due on November 14, after which the scheme will take effect. It will remain open for 45 days from the issuance of a commercial circular, Mann said, urging eligible consumers to settle their dues within the window.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will send special settlement bills and notices to eligible consumers within seven days, Mann said. These will detail total dues, the penalties and interest being waived, and the principal payable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The government says the payment process will be online. After the required payment, the revised outstanding amount will automatically be updated in the system and reflected in consumers’ online accounts and revised bills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government says the payment process will be online. After the required payment, the revised outstanding amount will automatically be updated in the system and reflected in consumers’ online accounts and revised bills. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Mann said financial constraints had prevented some families from clearing electricity bills, while accumulated interest and penalties increased their burden. He said the scheme would let them settle accounts without those additional charges. Mann announced the scheme in a post on X and at a press conference, appealing to eligible households to use the 45-day window and clear their outstanding accounts.