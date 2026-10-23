Punjab launches SANGAT mental health clubs in 40 colleges to prevent drug abuse

The Punjab government has launched SANGAT mental health clubs in 40 colleges across the state to promote youth wellbeing, encourage early intervention and help prevent substance abuse under its campaign, Yudh Nashean Virudh.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (@BhagwantMann/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The initiative, led by the Department of Higher Education in partnership with the Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET), aims to create supportive campus environments where students can recognise signs of emotional distress, seek appropriate assistance and discuss mental health concerns without stigma.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia interacted with student participants during the launch at Plaksha University in Mohali. Discussions focused on the role of educational institutions, families and peer networks in encouraging young people to seek help and addressing the stigma associated with mental health challenges and substance use.

Bains said SANGAT had been designed by young people for young people to promote peer support, mental wellbeing and healthier choices. He emphasised the importance of guidance and mentorship, adding that helping someone move away from harmful influences was more important than stigmatising them for their circumstances.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of ABET and Mpower, said emotional distress, untreated mental health concerns and substance use could intersect, making sustained preventive efforts and early intervention important. She commended the Punjab government for bringing together government departments, civil society organisations, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders to strengthen prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of ABET and Mpower, said emotional distress, untreated mental health concerns and substance use could intersect, making sustained preventive efforts and early intervention important. She commended the Punjab government for bringing together government departments, civil society organisations, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders to strengthen prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration efforts. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Actor Aparshakti Khurana also highlighted the need for supportive spaces where young people could speak openly about their struggles and seek help without fear of judgement. He said friends, families and educational institutions had an important role in ensuring that young people felt heard and understood. Nikhil Taneja, co-founder and chief of Yuvaa, also participated in discussions on youth mental health. Punjabi comedian Manpreet Singh, known as The Comic Singh, performed at the event.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the programme, 25 students from each participating college will receive 14 hours of Youth Mental Health First Aid training and certification. The training will help them recognise emotional distress, provide initial peer support and guide fellow students towards professional assistance when needed.

The clubs will organise campus activities to encourage conversations about emotional wellbeing, discourage substance use and promote early identification of concerns. The programme is being implemented by Mpower, an ABET subsidiary, under its Counselling and Outreach for Peer Empowerment framework.

The state government said SANGAT was part of its wider efforts under Yudh Nashean Virudh to address substance abuse through prevention, awareness, peer support and collective responsibility.