Punjab transfers 1,291 crore to over 37.43 lakh women under Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said the state government had transferred ₹1,291 crore in financial assistance to the bank accounts of more than 37.43 lakh women under the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna. The announcement was made at a public gathering in Abohar, where Mann described the initiative as an effort to strengthen women's financial independence and self-respect.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann addresses a gathering in Abohar during an event for the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.

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The chief minister said the government aims to bring one crore women under the scheme and that 80.05 lakh women had registered as of October 29, 2026. He said the scheme was designed to provide financial assistance directly to eligible women, without restrictive household-based conditions. Even if three eligible women belong to the same household, each would be entitled to receive the benefit, he said.

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Mann said the latest transfer followed an earlier disbursement of ₹2,643.71 crore to 76.35 lakh women. He put the total financial assistance distributed under the scheme at ₹3,934.80 crore after Sunday's transfer. The government has set an annual assistance target of ₹12,000 crore under the initiative, he added.

Government outlines payment schedule and registration progress

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{{^usCountry}} Mann said the next instalment would be transferred on December 1, followed by another payment on January 1. On January 1, the assistance for three months would be credited to the bank accounts of eligible registered women, which he described as a New Year gift. He expressed confidence that the number of beneficiaries would move closer to the target of one crore by then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said the next instalment would be transferred on December 1, followed by another payment on January 1. On January 1, the assistance for three months would be credited to the bank accounts of eligible registered women, which he described as a New Year gift. He expressed confidence that the number of beneficiaries would move closer to the target of one crore by then. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister also highlighted the role of workers helping women complete the registration process. He said 1,37,723 Satkar Sakhis were engaged in facilitating registrations and that incentives worth ₹51.30 crore would be provided to them. Anganwadi workers involved in the process would also receive incentives amounting to ₹25 crore, he said.

Mann said the scheme was intended to go beyond financial assistance by giving women greater control over money and enabling them to make independent decisions. He also said the government was committed to extending benefits to every eligible woman without political discrimination. Referring to criticism from opposition parties, he claimed that women from the families of political rivals were also receiving assistance under the scheme.

Mann links welfare transfers with public services

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Addressing the gathering, Mann said the money being distributed through welfare schemes belonged to people who contributed to the state exchequer through taxes. He said the government was returning public money through initiatives and development work, including schools, hospitals, roads, canals and healthcare coverage.

He cited the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, saying 54 lakh health cards had been issued, and referred to the establishment of Aam Aadmi Clinics. He also said 90% of households in Punjab were receiving 300 units of free electricity every month. The chief minister further claimed that the government had provided 70,685 government jobs on merit and without cash payments, favouritism or political recommendations.

On education, Mann referred to teacher training programmes and Schools of Eminence. He said the number of government-school students clearing the NEET examination had risen from 80 in 2021 to 882 in 2026. He also cited the expansion of canal irrigation, saying water had reached the fields of 1,587 villages that had not previously received canal water. The area under canal irrigation, he said, had increased from 26% to 80%, while 45,000 km of roads were being renovated and upgraded.

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Mann also criticised the Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and BJP, accusing them of focusing on political power rather than public welfare. He said the AAP government would continue to prioritise women's empowerment, public services and development in Punjab.