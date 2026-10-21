Pushkar Singh Dhami performs havan, worships nine girls on Maha Navami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a havan and offered prayers at his official residence on Tuesday to mark Maha Navami, the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri. On the occasion, the chief minister also performed Kanya Pujan, worshipping nine girls as representations of the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performs havan and worships nine girls on the occasion of Maha Navami at his official residence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the religious ceremony, Dhami sought the blessings of the goddess and prayed for the progress of Uttarakhand and the happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being of its residents.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The rituals were performed as part of the traditional observances associated with Maha Navami, which holds significance for devotees during the nine-day Navratri festival. The day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and is marked by prayers and religious ceremonies in several parts of the country.

Dhami extends Maha Navami greetings to residents

Extending his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on Maha Navami, Dhami said that Navratri represents the worship of feminine power and reflects India's rich cultural traditions.

He said the festival offers an opportunity for people to reconnect with their cultural and spiritual traditions while expressing devotion to the different forms of Goddess Durga. The festival is observed with various rituals, prayers and community celebrations, with practices differing across regions and households.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhami also highlighted the significance of Kanya Pujan, a ritual traditionally performed during Ashtami or Navami in many households. During the ceremony, young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the divine feminine, and families seek their blessings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami also highlighted the significance of Kanya Pujan, a ritual traditionally performed during Ashtami or Navami in many households. During the ceremony, young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the divine feminine, and families seek their blessings. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the chief minister's message, the ritual encourages reverence and respect for feminine power. The practice is an important part of Navratri observances for many devotees, symbolising devotion to the goddess and the values associated with her different forms.

Kanya Pujan reflects reverence for feminine power

Kanya Pujan is among the rituals associated with the concluding days of Navratri. Devotees traditionally invite young girls for worship, offer prayers and seek blessings as part of the ceremony. In many households, the ritual is accompanied by offerings and a meal prepared for the girls.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The nine girls are associated with the nine forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga. The worship is intended to express devotion to the goddess and acknowledge the significance of feminine energy in Hindu religious traditions.

Maha Navami is observed on the ninth day of Navratri, which culminates with Vijayadashami. Devotees mark the occasion through prayers, havan and other religious observances, although the specific customs followed may vary.

Dhami's observance at the chief minister's residence included the havan, prayers and worship of nine girls. Through his greetings, he wished for the state's continued progress and for peace, prosperity and happiness among its people.

The chief minister's message also underscored the cultural significance of Navratri as a festival centred on devotion to the goddess and respect for feminine power. He extended his wishes to residents on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami.