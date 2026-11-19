Released on 10 November, ROTORIS' 50-second film features actor Rahul Khanna dressed for an evening out wearing the Manifesta Imperial Jade 36mm. The "Get Ready With Me" format is common on social media, in which a person is filmed dressing for an occasion. It is the second ROTORIS video to feature Khanna, following an October conversation about his daily routine.

Rahul Khanna Wears The ROTORIS Manifesta: A First Look

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"The smallest details leave behind the most impactful impressions. The way a sleeve falls, the finishing touch before stepping out, the familiar weight of a timepiece on the wrist. These are quiet parts of getting ready, but they say something about personal style. The film was our way of lingering on one such detail, where the Manifesta becomes part of the moment rather than the centre of attention,” said Prerna Gupta, co-founder of ROTORIS.

Khanna Changes From Training Clothes to Bandhgala in Car-Set Film

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The film opens with on-screen text reading "Eyes on the wrist only." Khanna then appears in the back of a car, wearing black training clothes. He changes into an ivory bandhgala, with each stage shown and no spoken narration. The watch featured in the film is the Manifesta Imperial Jade, the last item to appear. The closing frames return to the wrist, and the film ends with the line: "Some of you manifested this."

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{{^usCountry}} ROTORIS said the film follows the October video, in which Khanna spoke about cutting out sugar, meditating daily and choosing not to chase the news. "Whatever you put into your body shows on the outside," he said in that video. Manifesta Imperial Jade: Key Specifications {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ROTORIS said the film follows the October video, in which Khanna spoke about cutting out sugar, meditating daily and choosing not to chase the news. "Whatever you put into your body shows on the outside," he said in that video. Manifesta Imperial Jade: Key Specifications {{/usCountry}}

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ROTORIS lists the Manifesta Imperial Jade in 36mm and 40mm cases. Khanna wears the 36mm, and the details follow:

1. Dial: Natural Green Jade. As the material is natural stone, appearance can vary between pieces.

2. Open-heart aperture: A cut-out in the dial exposes part of the movement from the front.

3. Case: 316L stainless steel with a yellow-gold finish.

4. Movement: Automatic, wound by the motion of the wearer's wrist rather than a battery.

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5. Frequency: 21,600 vibrations per hour (3 Hz).

6. Power reserve: approx. 42 hours.

7. Caseback: Exhibition, allowing the movement to be viewed from the rear.

8. Gold details: The nameplate and open-heart frame are solid 18K gold.

9. Straps: Italian leather, in brown Shell Cordovan or green alligator.

ROTORIS Registry Is the Route to Allocation

Access to its timepieces is provided through the ROTORIS Registry.

Interested buyers submit their details through the Registry, after which ROTORIS shares further information on the allocation process if access opens. Registration does not in itself guarantee that a buyer will receive a watch.

Production Numbers and Edition Sizes

The Manifesta Imperial Jade is part of ROTORIS Annual Production 2026-27, with 700 numbered pieces in the 40mm size and 175 in 36mm, bringing the total production to 875 watches.

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Across the Manifesta collection, listed prices start at $1,550 for the Mother of Pearl Guilloché and go up to $2,300 for the Lapis Lazuli 36mm. The Imperial Jade is priced at $1,650, while the Pietersite Shantnu Nikhil Edition is listed at $2,100 and the Lapis Lazuli 40mm at $2,150.

Each watch carries an edition number. Khanna's is #009 of the 36mm run, which ROTORIS lists at $1,600. Allocations opened on 1 November 2026.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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