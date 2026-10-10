Raiders' Ashton Jeanty questionable with ankle and foot injuries for Patriots game

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is questionable for Sunday's game at New England with ankle and foot injuries.

HT Image

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"He’s going to do his best to go,” Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said Friday.

Kubiak said wide receiver Jalen Nailor and backup offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III will not play.

Wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. will remain on injured reserve for now. He practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday, opening his 21-day window in which the club can activate Thornton and add him to the 53-man roster, place him on season-ending IR or release or trade him.

Right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson is ready to return to action, but Kubiak didn't guarantee he will get his starting job back over Caleb Rogers.

“We'll see,” Kubiak said.

Much remains to be seen about the running game as well, even if Jeanty plays. The Raiders, with Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. receiving most of the snaps, average 3.13 yards per carry, worst in the NFL.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} But much of the issue is with the offensive line. Las Vegas averages 1.4 yards before contact, last in the league, according to Pro Football Reference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But much of the issue is with the offensive line. Las Vegas averages 1.4 yards before contact, last in the league, according to Pro Football Reference. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I think been doing a great job,” Kubiak said. "He’s a leader on our team. He’s a guy we’re counting on. I couldn’t be more happy with Ashton. We got to keep getting him and the entire offense playing better every week.”

See ’s full NFL coverage here

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.