Rangers seek power-play improvement as Ducks visit

The New York Rangers hope they can effectively convert their power-play chances, avoid a third straight loss and stay unbeaten at home Monday night when they play host to the Anaheim Ducks.

HT Image

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Rangers are around NHL average in power-play effectiveness, but there have been missed opportunities of late.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

New York's power play is 6-for-30, and its 20% success rate was tied for 16th in the 32-team NHL heading into Sunday's games. The Rangers have drawn at least three power-play opportunities in seven of their first 10 games.

After absorbing a 7-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, the Rangers fell 1-0 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Before New York rookie goalie Dylan Garand was beaten by the Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson for the game winner, the Rangers were scoreless on three power- play chances versus a team that allowed four power-play goals Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} All three power-play chances Saturday were in the opening 12 minutes of the third period. Four of their 29 shots came on their man advantages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All three power-play chances Saturday were in the opening 12 minutes of the third period. Four of their 29 shots came on their man advantages. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"I don't think we got in as clean," New York's J.T. Miller said after being denied on a tip-in during the first power play and missing on the same play during the second advantage. "We didn't come up with the contested pucks in the corners. I felt like they did.

"So it wasn't our best, and we, to a man, understand that you get three power plays in the third, nothing-nothing on the road, you have to step up there."

The Rangers return from their two-game trip seeking their first 6-0-0 start on home ice since winning their first eight home games in 1990-91. The Rangers started 0-6-1 at home last season and did not get their sixth home win until beating the Boston Bruins on Jan. 26.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anaheim will play seven of its next 10 on the road and starts a four-game trip following consecutive 4-2 home losses to the Calgary Flames and Bruins. The Ducks allowed a combined five goals in the third period of those games, which includes two of the three power-play goals the Bruins earned on Friday.

Tim Washe and Beckett Sennecke scored 21 seconds apart in the final minute of the opening period against the Bruins, but the Ducks went scoreless on five power plays. Anaheim saw its penalty kill falter after opponents were 0-for-10 on power plays in the previous three games and 2-for-21 in the first six games.

"We really have to watch some film and learn how to play with the lead," said Anaheim forward Nikita Nesterenko. "Obviously, that's a couple games now with Edmonton and Calgary, so it's about learning from it."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The disappointing special-teams performance occurred on a night when the Ducks conceded 22 shots on goal after permitting a season-high 36 against the Flames. The Ducks are hoping for more shot blocks after getting seven against the Bruins and a vastly improved performance in the faceoff circle after losing 40 of 58 faceoffs.

Anaheim played Friday without Mikael Granlund due to a lower-body injury. He is considered day to day but practiced on Saturday ahead of the East Coast trip.

The Ducks swept the season series in 2025-26 and are seeking four straight victories over the Rangers for the first time.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.