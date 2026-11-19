Goibibo has collaborated with Ravi Kishan and Rakhi Sawant, two stars Gen Z can't stop talking about. Ravi Kishan's catchphrases have become the internet's favourite punchlines, and Rakhi Sawant's no-filter persona keeps her trending. Both keep pushing the envelope on pop culture, so it's hard to think of a better pair to say "Goibibo has Just better Deals" in their latest reels.

Goibibo’s Just Better Deals

Ravi Kishan’s “Clocking It” Moment Catches Gen Z’s Attention (and the reason will shock you)

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A hotel for ₹1 sounds like a typo but on Goibibo, it's the real deal. Hotels at ₹1, Flat 50% off on all hotels, 2000 OneCircle points on 1st booking, Goa & Thailand flights at half price, Flat 25% off on all flight bookings, Flat ₹3000 off on flight tickets for 3 or more passengers, upto ₹300 off on bus bookings, up to ₹1000 off on cabs – these are just a few of the many offers available on the Goibibo app. Going on that dream trip has never looked more tempting. Blame it on Goibibo having Just better Deals.

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The DealPanti Days Sale is live on the Goibibo app, with the offers designed specifically for Gen Z, a generation that hunts for deals before it picks a travel destination. Hundreds of Gen Z influencers have been finding these offers and sharing them with their followers as a hack to save money on their travel bookings.

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Your 1 PM Just Got Busy

{{^usCountry}} The star of the sale - every day at 1 PM, Goibibo opens a 15-minute window where new users can book select stays for just ₹1 using code STAYAT1. It's first come, first served, so you'll want to be quick. If you already have a Goibibo account, you get Stay at Half in the same slot, and if you miss 1 PM, more deals keep dropping through the day. Gen Z call booking on Goibibo the real travel hack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The star of the sale - every day at 1 PM, Goibibo opens a 15-minute window where new users can book select stays for just ₹1 using code STAYAT1. It's first come, first served, so you'll want to be quick. If you already have a Goibibo account, you get Stay at Half in the same slot, and if you miss 1 PM, more deals keep dropping through the day. Gen Z call booking on Goibibo the real travel hack. {{/usCountry}}

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More Ways To Stay

If hotels aren't your thing, the DealPanti sale also has insta-worthy villas for the whole squad, apartments for longer stays & parties, hidden-gem homestays with a local feel and hostels for solo trips, with deals and hacks that make booking your next stay easy on your wallet.Note to readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

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