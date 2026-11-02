The three-day celebration brought families together through immersive Ramayana experiences, traditional artisans, homegrown brands and the joy of rediscovering Diwali through their children’s eyes.

Republic of Zoofari Celebrates Diwali 2026 with an Ayodhya-Themed Gala Honouring Indian Heritage and Craftsmanship

New Delhi, November 02, 2026: Republic of Zoofari, a CSR initiative by the Sonalika Group, concluded its Annual Diwali Gala 2026, held from October 23 to 25 at Dera Mandi, Delhi.Inspired by the timeless charm of Ayodhya, the three-day celebration transformed Zoofari into an enchanting festive destination, bringing together Indian traditions, craftsmanship, storytelling and thoughtfully curated family experiences.

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This year’s theme revolved around a simple yet powerful emotion: reliving childhood through our children’s eyes.

From the nostalgia of traditional festive bazaars to the wonder of discovering stories from the Ramayana, every element of the gala was designed to reconnect families with the traditions that make Diwali so special.

An Ayodhya-Inspired Celebration That Brought Traditions to Life

The gala transported visitors into a beautifully reimagined world inspired by Ayodhya, where traditional Indian aesthetics met contemporary design.

Intricate festive installations, charming little shops, vibrant artisanal displays and immersive cultural experiences recreated the warmth of an old-world Diwali celebration.

One of the defining highlights was the Ramayana-inspired parade, which brought familiar stories and characters to life for young visitors, allowing children to engage with India’s cultural heritage through storytelling and imagination.

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{{^usCountry}} For parents and grandparents, the experience offered an opportunity to revisit cherished childhood memories while introducing the next generation to the traditions they grew up celebrating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For parents and grandparents, the experience offered an opportunity to revisit cherished childhood memories while introducing the next generation to the traditions they grew up celebrating. {{/usCountry}}

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The gala reflected Zoofari’s belief that cultural experiences become most meaningful when they are shared across generations.Bringing the Sacred Spirit of Varanasi to Zoofari

Bringing the Sacred Spirit of Varanasi to Zoofari

Adding a deeply spiritual dimension to the celebration was a special Ganga Aarti, brought to life at Republic of Zoofari by pandits who travelled from Varanasi.

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Inspired by the sacred traditions of the ghats of Varanasi, the ceremony recreated the beauty and devotion of one of India's most cherished rituals. The glow of the diyas, the rhythmicchants and the ceremonial aarti created a moment of collective reflection, bringing families together in the true spirit of Diwali.

For children, it was an opportunity to witness a beautiful Indian tradition up close, while for parents and grandparents, it was a moving reminder of the rituals, values and cultural memories that connect generations.

Celebrating the Hands That Keep Indian Craftsmanship Alive

At the heart of this year’s Diwali Gala was a thoughtfully curated artisan marketplace, celebrating the beauty of handmade traditions and the people who preserve them.

Traditional flower sellers, chai walas, ittar makers, paper artists and bangle artisans brought the charm of India’s neighbourhood bazaars to life.

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Visitors were able to discover the artistry behind everyday traditions, witnessing the craftsmanship, patience and creativity that go into handmade products.

Beyond celebrating India’s cultural heritage, the initiative reinforced Republic of Zoofari’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for artisans and local communities.

Zoofari has also been expanding its community initiatives by engaging women and men from neighbouring villages in skill-development opportunities, including embroidery training, with the aim of nurturing craftsmanship and supporting sustainable livelihoods.

Table No. 17: A Platform for the Next Generation of Women Entrepreneurs

A Platform for the Next Generation of Women Entrepreneurs

Another meaningful highlight was Table No. 17, a collaborative initiative dedicated to showcasing young women founders and emerging homegrown labels.

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The platform brought contemporary entrepreneurship into a setting deeply rooted in Indian heritage, offering women-led brands an opportunity to present their creations, share their journeys and connect with a discerning audience.

By placing traditional artisans alongside emerging women entrepreneurs, Republic of Zoofari created a dialogue between India’s rich creative past and its promising future.

The initiative reflected the gala’s larger purpose of celebrating creativity while giving emerging talent greater visibility and opportunity.

Speaking about the thought behind this year's celebration, Akanksha Mittal, Founder, Republic of Zoofari and Director – CSR, Sonalika Group, shared:

Akanksha Mittal, Founder, Republic of Zoofari and Director – CSR, Sonalika Group

"For us, Diwali has always been about more than festivities. We wanted to recreate the magic of the celebrations we grew up with, while giving them a deeper purpose. By bringing traditional artisans and young women founders together, we wanted to create a space where India's heritage is celebrated, emerging talent is encouraged and meaningful opportunities are created. If our children leave with beautiful memories and a greater appreciation for the people and traditions behind them, that's what makes this celebration truly special."

A Celebration of Food, Discovery and Togetherness

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Adding to the festive experience was a curated selection of brands, including Olly Olly, 4700 BC, Ledor, Minus 30 and La Tarte.

From culinary discoveries to creative offerings, the participating brands added a contemporary dimension to the celebration while complementing its traditional setting.

The three-day gala brought together families across generations, creating opportunities for children to discover Indian traditions while parents enjoyed the familiar pleasures of festive shopping, food and meaningful time together.

Rather than recreating a conventional Diwali fair, Zoofari focused on a more intimate and thoughtfully designed celebration, where every experience had a story and every corner invited discovery.

More Than a Celebration: Creating Memories Across Generations

What made Republic of Zoofari’s Annual Diwali Gala distinctive was not simply its Ayodhya-inspired setting, but the emotion behind the experience.

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A child discovering the fragrance of traditional ittar, a mother revisiting memories of choosing bangles during Diwali, or a family watching the Ramayana come alive together these were the little moments that captured the spirit of the celebration.

The gala brought to life the idea that traditions are not merely inherited; they are experienced, rediscovered and passed on through moments shared with those we love.

Through its continued focus on culture, community, craftsmanship and family experiences, Republic of Zoofari is building a distinctive identity as a destination where entertainment carries a deeper purpose.

As the curtains closed on the Annual Diwali Gala 2026, the celebration left behind more than festive memories. It reinforced the beauty of preserving Indian traditions, supporting local craftsmanship and creating experiences that connect generations.

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Because sometimes, the most beautiful way to revisit our childhood is to experience it all over again through our children’s eyes.

About Republic of Zoofari

Republic of Zoofari is an experiential family destination and CSR initiative by the Sonalika Group, dedicated to bringing together nature, culture, community and meaningful family experiences.

Through immersive celebrations, educational initiatives, artisan collaborations and community skill-development programmes, Zoofari continues to create opportunities for families to connect, children to discover and traditional craftsmanship to thrive.

A CSR Initiative by Sonalika Group

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