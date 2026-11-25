India's beauty and personal care market continues to grow, with its value estimated at around US$30 billion. Consumers are looking for make-up products that are easy to use, comfortable to apply and suitable for the country's hot and humid climate.

OK Beauty is introducing makeup for Indian consumers seeking on-trend products at accessible prices. (Fame Label) more less

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OK Beauty is a Russian cosmetics brand developed by Fame Label. Its product range includes products for everyday make-up that create different looks. The brand's tagline is "Enhance your beauty in a single stroke."

Makeup products at a fair price

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In India, OK Beauty occupies the "accessible premium" niche, between mass-market cosmetics and international labels. The brand targets consumers looking for high-quality and trendy makeup products at accessible prices. The brand’s philosophy is summed up in three short lines: Smart Beauty. Premium Feel. Everyday Confidence.

One product, several jobs

Its range includes duochrome eye pencils and comfortable matte lipsticks, with an emphasis on long wear and versatility.

For eyes, there are long-wearing Hypnochrome eye pencils with a fashionable duochrome effect. They shift between shades depending on the light, turning even a simple flick of liner into a statement.

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Source: Fame Label.

{{^usCountry}} For lips, the brand offers the Silk Matte lipstick. Matte lips are back at the height of fashion, and the silky texture keeps lips comfortable all day. It is perfectly complemented by the Nude Collection lip pencils. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For lips, the brand offers the Silk Matte lipstick. Matte lips are back at the height of fashion, and the silky texture keeps lips comfortable all day. It is perfectly complemented by the Nude Collection lip pencils. {{/usCountry}}

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Source: Fame Label.

To finish the look, there is the baked Glow Rush blush for a natural radiance, along with a brow pencil and a tinted brow mascara for defined brows.

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These products make it easy to create anything from an effortless everyday look to a polished festive one. That is why, in India, the brand focuses on long wear, convenience and versatility, taking into account the diversity of tastes, lifestyles and climate across the region.

OK Beauty products carry the "Made in Russia" national brand mark. Voluntary certification under the programme is carried out by the Russian Export Center to promote the Russian goods abroad. For Indian distributors and retail chains, the mark is a signal of quality: behind the vivid shades and user-friendly formats stands a trusted Russian manufacturer that has undergone an official assessment.

For international markets, OK Beauty also follows the concept of Quality-Driven, Science-Informed Beauty: cosmetics founded on quality, modern scientific approaches and carefully developed formulas. The products undergo mandatory dermatological testing, are free from parabens and SLS, and are not tested on animals.

How OK Beauty is introducing itself to India

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The brand's introduction to the market has been helped by the permanent "Made in Russia" pavilion, which the Russian Export Center opened in August 2026 in the Belapur business district of Navi Mumbai. It is a B2B venue for negotiations, product demonstrations and contract signing, and Fame Label is among its first residents, alongside well-known brands such as Makfa and Miratorg.

OK Beauty operates in India through a distributor, and its products will soon appear on marketplaces and in retail chains.The next steps in the Indian market include taking part in Cosmoprof India in Mumbai and Professional Beauty India, holding masterclasses with make-up artists and collaborating with Indian bloggers.

"We see huge potential in India: it is a dynamic market with a rich beauty culture, high standards for cosmetics and a growing interest in innovative international brands. We are confident that OK Beauty's philosophy – to enhance individual beauty rather than change it – will resonate with Indian audiences," says Inna Kovylkina, Chief Financial Officer of OK Beauty.

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Thoughtful multifunctional products, long-wearing formulas, on-trend shades, premium aesthetics at an accessible price and the “Made in Russia” mark make OK Beauty a real find, both for Indian shoppers and for partners looking for new brands for their shelves.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.