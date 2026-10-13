Soccer-Carrick backs Man United to emerge from rough spell ahead of Atletico test

Oct 12 - Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick said on Monday that his side had fallen short of expectations but backed them to come through a difficult period as they prepare for a Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid.

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United have collected only six points from their opening six Premier League matches, their worst start to a league campaign since 1986-87, when they had four at the same stage.

However, Carrick's side made an emphatic start to their Champions League campaign, beating Azerbaijan's Sabah FK 4-0 at Old Trafford in September, while Atletico opened with a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool.

"We expected a lot more," said Carrick, who took charge in January following Ruben Amorim's departure. "I knew there was going to be a period where it became stickier. That's part of it. It's a journey.

"There will have been times when it's not gone to plan for Atletico. They've had success, but it hasn't all been in one direction.

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{{^usCountry}} "I understand people thinking it's a disaster, but that's not in our mindset. You've got to be able to deal with it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I understand people thinking it's a disaster, but that's not in our mindset. You've got to be able to deal with it. {{/usCountry}}

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"The last three goals we've conceded, we could have done something about them. That can be the difference. The fans are there, and we've got to give them something. We will come through it."

Carrick received a timely boost ahead of Tuesday's clash with the return of Dutch centre back Matthijs de Ligt to the travelling squad after a lengthy absence with a back injury dating back to November 2025.

United's injury concerns have not eased completely, however, with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and left back Luke Shaw both picking up injuries in the 1-1 home draw against 10-man Tottenham Hotspur.

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