Soccer-Fernandes rejects talk of Portugal rift after Ronaldo's abrupt departure

* Fernandes denies rift in Portugal squad after Ronaldo's abrupt e xit

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* Portugal coach Jesus says focus remains on Nations League

* Ronaldo remains Portugal's greatest symbol, adds Fernandes

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Oct 3 - Bruno Fernandes said on Saturday he had spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo and dismissed suggestions of a rift within Portugal's squad after the captain's abrupt departure from the national team's training camp cast doubt over his international future.

Portugal's record goalscorer Ronaldo, 41, left the camp in Copenhagen on Wednesday shortly after coach Jorge Jesus acknowledged tensions between the pair.

The Al-Nassr forward departed a day before Portugal's Nations League group-stage clash with Denmark, a match Jesus' side went on to win 4-2.

Ronaldo said on Instagram that he made the decision after Jesus' news conference and a conversation with Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proenca, adding that he would reveal his reasons "in due course".

"I had a chat with him and what I said to him is what I'll repeat here: the most important thing is that, whatever happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football and of the country," Fernandes told a news conference ahead of Sunday's Nations League match against Norway in Porto.

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{{^usCountry}} "For what he has achieved not only in Portugal, but all over the world. He has a place reserved not only amongst the all-time greats, but also in the hearts of all Portuguese people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "For what he has achieved not only in Portugal, but all over the world. He has a place reserved not only amongst the all-time greats, but also in the hearts of all Portuguese people. {{/usCountry}}

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"The most important thing is that we stop stirring up trouble; there are no divisions within the national team. It is one team and will remain so, despite any noise that may come from outside."

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Portugal manager Jorge Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proenca made an unsuccessful dash to Copenhagen airport in an attempt to persuade Ronaldo not to leave the squad.

"The most important thing is that this ends well, for both sides," the 32-year-old Manchester United captain added.

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"We're completely out of the picture; we're aware of what you're saying and what we're seeing. We've spent a lot of time in the players' room playing cards; we're on the sidelines of this controversy, but what I ask is that the country doesn't become divided, doesn't take sides, and respects all parties..."

Jesus, meanwhile, sought to shift the focus back to Norway.

Portugal top Group A4 on nine points from three matches, with Norway third on three.

"The focus has to be on the national team, the match against Norway, and what we need to do well, in tune with our people," he said.

"But that doesn't mean I'm ignoring Cris. He's a symbol of the Portuguese national team; he's a symbol of Portugal - let that be quite clear.

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"After the match, there'll be time to talk about that."

Estádio Do Dragão Portugal Portugal Norway

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