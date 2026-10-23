Your college years already come with enough financial juggling – managing pocket money, paying for food, projects and weekend plans. So, when you start thinking about putting some of that limited money into the stock market, the decision can feel a little more complicated. You may have heard about stocks, trading apps and market gains. But the real confusion often begins when you try to figure out how much money you actually need, what you will have to pay and how much you could lose. But if you approach it as a way to learn about investing rather than a shortcut to making money, the process becomes much easier to understand. If you are a student considering stock trading, knowing how to start, what costs are included and how much risk you are taking matters far more than starting with a large amount.

Can Students Trade In The Stock Market?

Stock Trading For Students: A Practical Guide To Accounts, Costs And Risk

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Students aged 18 and above can open and operate their own trading and demat accounts after completing the applicable know your customer (KYC) requirements. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) defines a demat account as one that holds securities electronically, while a trading account is used to buy and sell securities through a registered broker. A linked bank account is also required for making and receiving payments.

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Students below 18 have a different arrangement. A demat account can be opened in a minor's name and operated by a guardian, in line with SEBI and depository (NSDL/CDSL) norms for minor accounts. However, a minor cannot independently enter into a contract with a broker to buy or sell securities.

So, if you are 18 or older, you can explore the market on your own. If you are younger, the first thing is understanding the guardian-operated route rather than trying to trade independently.

Open Demat Account And Trading Account

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{{^usCountry}} The first practical step is to open a demat account with a broker registered with SEBI and a recognised depository. You will generally need your PAN, Aadhaar-linked mobile details, bank information and other KYC details requested during onboarding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first practical step is to open a demat account with a broker registered with SEBI and a recognised depository. You will generally need your PAN, Aadhaar-linked mobile details, bank information and other KYC details requested during onboarding. {{/usCountry}}

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Established brokers such as Kotak Neo offer a digital process to open a demat account. Its current onboarding flow includes mobile or email verification, basic personal details, document fetch through DigiLocker and e-sign. As stated by the broker, the process can be completed online in about five minutes, provided the required documents are ready and verification is completed.

For students, the important point is not to choose an account simply because the account opening fee looks attractive. It might even be zero, subject to the broker. You should check the complete pricing structure, supported products, platform usability and the features you are actually likely to use.

What Does Stock Trading Actually Cost?

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A common beginner mistake, especially by a student who just started their trading journey, is to look only at brokerage. Your total trading cost can also include securities transaction tax (STT), exchange transaction charges, SEBI charges, GST, stamp duty and, where applicable, depository-related charges. Kotak Neo's brokerage calculator, for example, displays brokerage alongside transaction charges, GST, STT, stamp duty and SEBI turnover charges.

Kotak Neo's Trade Free Youth plan is designed for investors under 30. It currently lists a ₹99 one-time account opening fee, ₹0 brokerage on equity delivery trades, and ₹0 brokerage on equity intraday and F&O trades for the first 30 days. Thereafter, equity intraday trades are charged at ₹10 or 0.05% per executed order, whichever is lower, while equity F&O trades, including intraday and carry-forward trades, are charged at a flat ₹10 per executed order.

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Note: While equity delivery brokerage is ₹0 under the Trade Free Youth Plan, a nominal charge of ₹0.0001 (0.01 paisa) per order applies to all trades. Investors should always check the latest rate card and applicable terms before opening a demat account, as charges and plan terms may change.

Where Does Margin Trading Facility Fit In?

Margin trading facility (MTF) can look tempting when your available capital is small. In simple terms, it allows you to purchase eligible securities by paying part of the trade value while the broker funds the remaining amount. But remember, interest is charged on the funded portion, typically for as long as the funded position is held.

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Kotak Neo currently offers MTF on 1,500+ eligible stocks, with leverage up to 4X on eligible securities. Its Trade Free Pro plan lists MTF interest at 9.69% per annum, while the Trade Free Youth plan lists MTF interest at 14.99% per annum. These are different plans, so students should not assume that the Youth plan automatically gets the lower MTF rate. The platform also provides an MTF calculator and a current list of eligible securities. That makes it easier to see the margin requirement and funding cost before placing a position. MTF is a SEBI-regulated facility available only on a defined list of liquid stocks and ETFs (SEBI's "Group I" securities); it is not available on every listed stock.

For a beginner, however, a margin trading facility should be treated as an advanced feature, not as a shortcut to make more money. The reason is that leverage increases purchasing power, but it can also magnify losses and add interest costs while the position remains funded.

What Should Students Start With?

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Being a student, you should start your trading journey with products that are easier to understand. Allow yourself enough time to first understand how markets behave.

Equity stocks: Begin by learning about how companies perform, what are the factors measure their performance and what can influence their share prices. Avoid buying a stock simply because it is trending or someone recommends it.

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs): ETFs can give you exposure to a basket of securities through a single investment. They can be useful when you want diversification without selecting several individual stocks yourself.

Mutual funds: If you prefer a more hands-off approach, mutual funds allow you to invest in a professionally managed portfolio.

Learn before trying derivatives: Futures and options can involve considerably more complexity and risk. Build your understanding of basic market concepts before considering these products.

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A sensible starting approach is to invest only money that is not needed for tuition, rent, emergency expenses or everyday living. Starting small is perfectly fine when your primary goal is to learn.

The Risks Students Should Not Ignore

With limited capital, even a small loss can affect your finances, so it helps to understand the key risks before you begin.

Market volatility: Share prices can move rapidly. The reason might be a company's performance, economic changes, sudden news or investor sentiment. Do not think you can predict short-term market movements; no one can.

Concentration risk : It is not at all a good idea to put more of your money into just one company or sector. You may expect a lot of potential growth in that company or sector, but the market may not. The moment it underperforms, your investment becomes vulnerable to a big loss you didn't imagine. Diversifying can help spread this risk.

Liquidity risk: Not all securities have the same trading activity. You may find very few buyers or sellers in some of the securities. And if you are looking to exit that position, you might have to adjust to a lower price than you expected.

Emotional decisions: People often invest in the market because of the fear of missing out (FOMO). They might even panic sell and try to recover losses quickly. But all these can lead to huge losses when the market turns against you. Having a clear investment approach can help you avoid making decisions based purely on short-term market movements.

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Once you open a demat account, resist the urge to fill it with trades immediately. Spend the first few weeks understanding order types, reading company information, comparing costs and tracking a small watchlist.

Do Students Have To Pay Tax On Stock Profits?

Yes. Being a student does not by itself make investment gains tax-free. For listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds where securities transaction tax (STT) has been paid, gains on holdings sold within 12 months are taxed as short-term capital gains (STCG) at 20%. Gains on holdings sold after 12 months are treated as long-term capital gains (LTCG) and taxed at 12.5%, with the first ₹1.25 lakh of such long-term gains in a financial year exempt. These rates took effect from 23 July 2024 and were unchanged in the Union Budget presented in February 2026.

Your actual tax position can depend on the nature of the transaction, holding period, other income and applicable tax rules, so it is worth checking the current provisions on the Income Tax Department’s website or with a tax professional before filing.

Conclusion

Stock trading can be a valuable financial learning experience during college. But the objective should not be to turn pocket money into instant profits. Build knowledge first, keep costs visible, invest according to your financial capacity and treat leveraged products with particular caution.

The best advantage a student has is not leverage. It is time. When used patiently, that advantage can be far more valuable than trying to make every market move count.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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