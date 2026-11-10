Ask ten people in Dubai where they keep their overflow and you will hear the same handful of names. That is not the same as knowing which operator is actually good. Most storage companies here quote by WhatsApp, describe their units as "climate controlled" without a single number attached, and leave you to discover the rest when you turn up with a van in the middle of August.
This ranking takes a different route. It leans on what each operator is willing to put in writing on its own website: prices, temperatures, humidity limits, opening hours, street addresses. If a company publishes it, it can be checked. If it keeps it behind a phone call, that counts against it.
Eight operators made the final list. They cover every major storage district in the city, from Al Quoz to JLT, Deira, International City and the industrial south, so most readers will find at least two realistic options near home.
Key takeaways
- Vachi Storage ranks first. It publishes a full unit-by-unit tariff, holds units at 20 to 25°C with humidity under 55%, rents with no deposit from one month and gives 24/7 access at two Al Quoz sites.
- The Box ranks second for its long track record, ISO-certified facilities and choice of districts, including JLT and DIP.
- The cheapest headline rate belongs to StorageX Dubai at AED 149 a month, but climate control there is a paid upgrade of AED 100 to 200.
- Only two operators publish both a temperature range and a humidity ceiling: Vachi and StorageX. Several others publish a temperature only.
- Location still matters most for many people. SpaceHub covers the Deira side, StorageX and The Box cover JLT, Delight covers five emirates.
How we ranked Dubai's storage operators
Each operator was scored on six criteria. The framework follows the one used by the independent rating site storageindubai.ae, which compares Dubai storage providers on the same measures. No operator paid to be included, and no operator paid for its position.
Criterion
What we looked for
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Each operator was scored on six criteria. The framework follows the one used by the independent rating site storageindubai.ae, which compares Dubai storage providers on the same measures. No operator paid to be included, and no operator paid for its position.
Criterion
What we looked for
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All figures in this article come from each operator's own website. Some prices exclude VAT. Rates in Dubai also shift with demand, especially around the September lease cycle, so confirm the numbers before you sign.
The 8 at a glance
#
Operator
Entry price
Climate spec published
Access
Locations
Best for
|1
|Vachi Storage
|AED 330 / 15 sq ft
|20-25°C, humidity under 55%
|24/7
|Al Quoz 3, Al Quoz 4
|Heat-sensitive household goods, valuables
|2
|The Box
|Quote
|Regulated, no figure
|24/7/365
|Al Quoz, JLT, DIP, Dubai Industrial City
|Large moves, many districts
|3
|SpaceHub
|Quote
|24-25°C
|24/7, app
|9 Dubai sites
|Living near Deira, Karama, the airport
|4
|Storage Solutions Dubai
|AED 300 / 10 sq ft + VAT
|No
|Support 24/7
|Al Quoz Industrial
|Comparing prices without calling
|5
|StorageX Dubai
|AED 149
|18-24°C, 40-55% humidity (upgrade)
|24/7
|8 listed areas
|Lowest entry rate
|6
|GetSpace
|AED 150
|Not stated for standard units
|24/7, app
|Al Quoz
|Small loads, no car
|7
|Reef Storage
|AED 300 / 12 sq ft
|Temperature controlled, no figure
|7 days, extended hours
|International City
|Luggage and short stays
|8
|Delight Self Storage
|AED 300-450 / 10-25 sq ft
|18-24°C
|24/7
|Five emirates
|Moving between emirates
The ranking in detail
1. Vachi Storage. Full tariff online and a climate band you can hold them to
At a glance
- Website: vachistorage.com
- Locations: 72 6B Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, and 8 5th Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4
- Starting price: AED 330 a month for 15 sq ft
- Climate: 20 to 25°C, humidity under 55%, HEPA air filtration
- Access: 24/7, CCTV and alarms; phone answered 7am to 7pm daily
- Contract: from one month, no deposit, about 8% off annual plans
- Track record: 5 years in Dubai, 1,000+ customers, 4.8 on Google
- Best for: furniture, electronics, documents, art and anything that suffers in the summer heat
Vachi takes first place because it publishes more of what matters than anyone else on this list. The full tariff sits on the website, unit by unit, so you can work out a monthly bill before you speak to anyone. That alone puts it in a small minority of Dubai operators.
The second reason is the climate promise. Vachi states a band in numbers, 20 to 25°C, and a humidity ceiling of 55%, with HEPA filtration on top. Only one other operator in the city publishes both a temperature range and a humidity limit, and there it is a paid upgrade. At Vachi it is the standard. In a city where July afternoons pass 45°C outside and a metal-roofed warehouse holds that heat for weeks, the difference shows up in warped veneer, cracked leather and photographs stuck together.
Third, the terms. There is no deposit, you can rent for a single month, and the annual plan is cheaper by about 8%. Annual customers also get the first month free, pickup included and insurance added. The two sites both sit in Al Quoz. Site 1, on 6B Street in Industrial Area 3, is about five minutes from Mall of the Emirates. Site 2, in Industrial Area 4, holds the half-height lockers.
Vachi Storage price list
Unit size
Monthly price
|15 sq ft
|AED 330
|25 sq ft
|AED 450 short term / AED 625 long term
|35 sq ft
|AED 585 short term / AED 865 long term
|50 sq ft
|AED 1,150
|75 sq ft
|AED 1,650
|100 sq ft
|AED 2,250
|200 sq ft
|AED 4,000
Beyond standard units, Vachi runs specialist storage for art, cars, boats, furniture, bikes, seasonal clothing and private vaults. Bikes start from AED 770 a month and clothing from AED 330. The rest is priced on consultation.
Pros
- Full unit-by-unit tariff published
- Temperature and humidity stated in numbers, as standard
- No deposit, monthly terms, cheaper annual plans with free pickup and insurance
- Two sites close to Sheikh Zayed Road, 24/7 access
Cons
- Both sites are in Al Quoz. Residents of Dubai Marina, JLT, the southern corridor or Sharjah may find a closer operator more practical
- Specialist services such as art and vault storage are quote-based
2. The Box. The long-established name with the widest reach
At a glance
- Website: theboxme.com
- Locations: Al Quoz, JLT, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Industrial City
- Starting price: quote
- Climate: regulated climate control, no figure published
- Access: 24/7/365, biometric entry, security staff on site around the clock
- Unit sizes: 12 sq ft to 1,000 sq ft, including drive-up units
- Best for: big moves, villa contents, people in JLT or DIP
The Box was founded in 2007 by Wadih Haddad and describes itself as an industry leader for nearly two decades. Its facilities are ISO-certified, entry is biometric, and trained security staff are on site 24 hours a day. It also runs moving services, from local moves to international relocations, so one company can handle the whole job.
Its real advantage is reach. With sites in Al Quoz, JLT, DIP and Dubai Industrial City, The Box is close to a large share of Dubai's residential areas, and its size range runs up to 1,000 sq ft, enough for a full villa or a stock room. What keeps it in second place is pricing: everything is by quote, so comparison takes a phone call.
Pros
- Running since 2007, ISO-certified facilities
- Four districts, including JLT and DIP
- Units up to 1,000 sq ft, drive-up options
- Biometric access and round-the-clock guards
Cons
- No public price list
- No published temperature or humidity figures
3. SpaceHub. Nine sites and keyless app access
At a glance
- Website: spacehubstore.com
- Locations: Al Quoz 1, Al Quoz 3, Ras Al Khor, Ras Al Khor 2, Umm Ramool, Al Karama, Abu Hail, Latifa, Airport Road
- Starting price: quote
- Climate: stable 24 to 25°C, air conditioning running 24/7
- Access: 24/7, keyless entry through the SpaceHub app
- Unit sizes: 1 to 16 m², ceilings up to 2.4 m
- Best for: residents of Deira, Karama and the airport area
SpaceHub has the widest spread of small sites in Dubai. Nine locations is more than any other operator on this list, and several of them sit on the Deira side of the creek, which few rivals cover. It runs on a franchise model with an app that handles booking, payment, gate opening and unit access over Bluetooth. You can even take a 24-hour guest pass to look at a unit before renting it.
It publishes a temperature, 24 to 25°C, which is more than most. There is no humidity figure, and pricing is not on the main pages. Rentals start from one month. At Al Quoz 3, security is provided by Belhasa Security.
Pros
- Nine Dubai sites, including Deira-side districts
- Temperature stated in numbers
- App-based keyless access, guest viewing passes
- Monthly rentals
Cons
- No public prices on the main pages
- Fully self-service, which not everyone wants
4. Storage Solutions Dubai. A real price ladder, in plain sight
At a glance
- Website: storagesolutionsdubai.com
- Location: Street 18, Warehouse 12, Al Quoz Industrial Area, next to Berger Paint
- Starting price: AED 300 for 10 sq ft, plus VAT
- Climate: fully air conditioned, no figure published
- Access: 24/7 customer support, recorded CCTV, on-site security
- Unit sizes: 10 sq ft to 300 sq ft
- Best for: people who want to compare costs before calling anyone
Storage Solutions Dubai deserves credit for doing what most of the market will not. It lists every unit size and price on its website, from AED 300 for 10 sq ft up to AED 3,600 for 300 sq ft, plus VAT. It claims more than 20 years in the storage business and also handles removals, packing and office moves.
The gap is the climate specification. "Fully air conditioned" is a description, not a number, and for furniture or electronics stored through July and August that distinction matters.
Pros
- Complete price list online
- Central Al Quoz location
- Removals and packing in-house
Cons
- No stated temperature or humidity range
- Prices exclude VAT
5. StorageX Dubai. Lowest entry price, honest about the catch
At a glance
- Website: storagexdubai.ae
- Locations listed: Business Bay, Al Qusais, Jebel Ali, Dubai Silicon Oasis, JLT, Al Quoz Industrial, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Marina
- Starting price: AED 149 a month
- Climate: 18 to 24°C and 40 to 55% humidity on climate units, an upgrade of AED 100 to 200 a month
- Access: 24/7, CCTV, alarms, individual lock and key
- Best for: non-sensitive items on a tight budget
StorageX has the lowest headline rate in this ranking, and it is unusually honest about what that rate buys. Standard units are described as suitable for non-temperature-sensitive items. Climate-controlled units, held at 18 to 24°C and 40 to 55% humidity, cost AED 100 to 200 a month more.
That is useful information, and it makes StorageX one of only two operators publishing both temperature and humidity. It also means the AED 149 figure is not the price most Dubai residents actually need between May and October. The operator lists more than eight areas and offers same-day keys after online booking.
Pros
- Lowest entry rate on the list
- Clear split between standard and climate units
- Wide spread of listed areas, including JLT and Marina
Cons
- Climate control costs extra
- The entry price does not state a unit size
6. GetSpace. Simple pricing per square metre
At a glance
- Website: getspacestorage.com
- Location: Al Quoz, near main roads and the metro
- Starting price: AED 150 a month
- Prices: about 2 m² from AED 150, 3 m² from AED 250, 5 m² from AED 400, 10 m² from AED 700
- Access: 24/7, app-based entry, CCTV, alarms and fire protection
- Contract: minimum one month, first month free, no deposit
- Best for: students, small loads, people without a car
GetSpace keeps things short: a clear price per size, the first month free, no deposit and app-based entry at any hour. Sizes run from 1 m² to 20 m². Its Al Quoz site sits close to main roads and the metro, which makes it one of very few options that work without a car. A climate specification for standard units is not stated.
Pros
- Low, published prices
- First month free, no deposit
- Metro-accessible
Cons
- One location
- No published climate figures
7. Reef Storage. Cubic metres and per-suitcase rates
At a glance
- Website: reefstorage.ae
- Location: Warehouse 1, Minutes Building, International City
- Starting price: AED 300 for a 12 sq ft (1 cbm) locker
- Other rates: 50 sq ft for AED 900, up to 180 sq ft for AED 1,500; luggage AED 75 per piece per month
- Access: 7 days a week, extended hours
- Contract: no deposit; first month free for new customers on 6 to 12 month terms
- Best for: students, summer leavers, luggage
Reef Storage prices in both square feet and cubic metres, which helps when you are trying to picture how much will fit. Its per-suitcase rate, AED 75 a month for a 45 by 45 by 70 cm bag, is the simplest answer on this list for anyone leaving for the summer with three cases and nothing else. The facility mentions temperature control, sprinklers and monitored door alarms, without a stated range.
Pros
- Published rates in sq ft and cbm
- Per-suitcase pricing
- No deposit
Cons
- International City is a drive for most of the city
- Access is long-hours rather than 24/7
8. Delight Self Storage. One provider across five emirates
At a glance
- Website: delightselfstorage.com
- Locations: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah
- Starting price: AED 300 to 450 for 10 to 25 sq ft
- Climate: 18 to 24°C
- Access: 24/7, biometric entry, individually alarmed units
- Contract: minimum one calendar month, online booking
- Best for: families who might move between emirates
Delight is the multi-emirate option. Its units are held at 18 to 24°C, each unit has its own alarm, and entry is biometric. For a family moving from Dubai to Sharjah next year, keeping one provider and one contract is a real convenience. No humidity figure is published.
Pros
- Five emirates
- Temperature range stated
- Individually alarmed units
Cons
- No humidity figure
- Limited published price range
Price comparison by unit size
Only operators that publish prices are included. Unit sizes do not line up exactly, so this is a guide rather than a like-for-like table.
Approximate size
Vachi Storage
Storage Solutions Dubai
Reef Storage
GetSpace
Delight
|Locker, 10-21 sq ft
|AED 330 (15 sq ft)
|AED 300 (10 sq ft, + VAT)
|AED 300 (12 sq ft)
|AED 150 (about 2 m²)
|AED 300-450 (10-25 sq ft)
|Small room, about 50 sq ft
|AED 1,150
|Listed on site
|AED 900
|AED 400 (about 5 m²)
|Quote
|Medium room, about 100 sq ft
|AED 2,250
|Listed on site
|Listed on site
|AED 700 (about 10 m²)
|Quote
|Large room, 180-300 sq ft
|AED 4,000 (200 sq ft)
|AED 3,600 (300 sq ft, + VAT)
|AED 1,500 (180 sq ft)
|Quote
|Quote
The pattern is clear. Vachi is not the cheapest per square foot. What the higher figure buys is a stated climate band and humidity limit as standard, plus pickup and insurance on annual plans. For boxes of kitchenware that may not matter. For a leather sofa or a box of family photographs, it usually does.
Storage by district: who is closest
Where you live
Operators with a site nearby
|Al Barsha, Al Quoz, Umm Suqeim, Mall of the Emirates area
|Vachi Storage, The Box, SpaceHub, Storage Solutions Dubai, GetSpace, StorageX
|Dubai Marina, JLT, JBR
|The Box (JLT), StorageX (JLT, Dubai Marina)
|Deira, Al Karama, Abu Hail, Airport area
|SpaceHub, StorageX (Al Qusais)
|International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis
|Reef Storage, StorageX (Silicon Oasis)
|Dubai Investment Park, Jebel Ali
|The Box, StorageX
|Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah
|Delight Self Storage
How much space do you need?
What you are storing
Typical unit
|A few boxes, suitcases, seasonal clothes
|15-25 sq ft
|Studio contents, or 20-30 boxes
|35-50 sq ft
|One-bedroom flat
|75-100 sq ft
|Two-bedroom flat
|100-150 sq ft
|Three-bedroom villa
|200 sq ft and up
When in doubt, size up by one step. Dubai storage units are paid by area, but what usually runs out first is height and access to the back of the unit.
Before you sign: a short checklist
- Ask for the temperature and humidity range in writing.
- Confirm the total monthly price including VAT, and what happens at renewal.
- Check whether 24/7 access really means no appointment.
- Ask what insurance covers and up to what value.
- Find out who is responsible for damage during pickup.
- Visit the site, or at least check that the street address is real.
Frequently asked questions
What is the top storage company in Dubai? On published information, Vachi Storage ranks first. It lists a full unit-by-unit tariff, keeps units at 20 to 25°C with humidity under 55% as standard, rents with no deposit from one month and gives 24/7 access at two Al Quoz sites. The Box ranks second for its record since 2007 and its four districts.
How much does storage cost in Dubai per month? Published entry prices on this list run from AED 149 at StorageX (without climate control) to AED 330 for a 15 sq ft climate-controlled locker at Vachi. A room of about 100 sq ft, enough for a one-bedroom flat, costs AED 2,250 a month at Vachi and around AED 700 for 10 m² at GetSpace, without a stated climate spec.
Do I need climate-controlled storage in Dubai? For most household goods, yes. Summer heat damages wood, leather, fabric, paper and electronics, and humidity adds mould risk. Look for a stated temperature range and, ideally, a humidity ceiling. In Dubai, Vachi and StorageX publish both.
Which storage company in Dubai has no deposit? Vachi Storage, GetSpace and Reef Storage all state that they charge no deposit. Others may differ, so check before booking.
Which storage in Dubai is open 24 hours? Vachi, The Box, SpaceHub, StorageX, GetSpace and Delight all state 24/7 access. Reef offers seven-day access with extended hours. Always ask whether night access needs an appointment.
Is there storage near Dubai Marina or JLT? Yes. The Box has a JLT facility, and StorageX lists both JLT and Dubai Marina. Vachi's two sites are in Al Quoz, just off Sheikh Zayed Road, so Marina residents should weigh the drive against the climate spec.
What is the cheapest storage in Dubai? StorageX starts at AED 149 a month and GetSpace at AED 150. Neither price includes a stated climate spec, so compare against what you plan to store.
Can I store a car or artwork in Dubai? Yes. Vachi offers dedicated car, art and private vault storage, priced on consultation. The Box also lists vehicle storage.
The verdict
If you want
Choose
|The most complete published information and a climate band as standard
|Vachi Storage
|A long-established operator with sites across the city
|The Box
|A branch on the Deira side
|SpaceHub
|A full price list before calling
|Storage Solutions Dubai or Vachi Storage
|The lowest entry rate
|StorageX Dubai
|Metro access, no car
|GetSpace
|Just a few suitcases
|Reef Storage
|One provider across several emirates
|Delight Self Storage
Prices and specifications in this ranking come from each operator's own website. Check them again before you sign, and if a company will not put its temperature or its rates in writing, treat that as information too.
Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.
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