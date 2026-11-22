Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) marked its eighth Foundation Day in Palwal on Thursday, with the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with 11 industry partners and an announcement of special coaching for students aspiring to join the Defence Services.

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University officials and guests attend the university’s eighth Foundation Day celebrations in Palwal. more less

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The MoUs were signed by university registrar Suman Vashisht in the presence of vice-chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar. The announcement on defence coaching followed a suggestion by the chief guest, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Lakshmi Narayan Sharma. The university said the proposed coaching would support students preparing to pursue careers in the Defence Services.

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The celebrations also included the felicitation of winners of ‘NEPUNYA’, the university’s two-day cultural festival. The three-day Swadeshi Mela, organised alongside the Foundation Day programme, concluded on the occasion. Students presented cultural performances during the event, adding to the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, vice-chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar described the university’s progress over the past eight years as significant. He said that SVSU, established as the country’s first state government skill university, had reached several milestones during this period.

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{{^usCountry}} Around 2,000 students enrolled in 65 programmes at the university in the current academic year, he said. He added that the programmes had been aligned with industry requirements, with the aim of improving employment opportunities for students. The university was established with the vision of contributing to the goal of Viksit Bharat and reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, he said. Industry partnerships and focus on skill-based education {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 2,000 students enrolled in 65 programmes at the university in the current academic year, he said. He added that the programmes had been aligned with industry requirements, with the aim of improving employment opportunities for students. The university was established with the vision of contributing to the goal of Viksit Bharat and reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, he said. Industry partnerships and focus on skill-based education {{/usCountry}}

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The signing of 11 MoUs was a key part of the Foundation Day programme. The agreements with industry partners were signed by registrar Suman Vashisht in the presence of vice-chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar. The partnerships form part of the university's engagement with industry as it works to align its programmes with workplace requirements.

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The vice-chancellor said the university had focused on designing its academic programmes around industry needs. With 65 programmes and around 2,000 students enrolled in the current academic year, the institution is seeking to connect skill-based education with employment opportunities.

Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Lakshmi Narayan Sharma, the chief guest, suggested that the university provide special coaching for students interested in joining the Defence Services. Responding to the suggestion, Prof. Dinesh Kumar announced that the university would arrange special coaching for such students.

Several guests also shared their professional experiences with students. These included Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Lakshmi Narayan Sharma, SS Banga, managing director of Victora Technologies; Toolika Sood, director of VG Industries; and Sunil Kumar Sharma, director of SS Enterprises. They spoke about their journeys and encouraged students to work towards their goals.

Cultural celebrations and institutional publications

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The Foundation Day programme also recognised student participation in cultural activities. Winners of ‘NEPUNYA’, the university’s two-day cultural festival, were felicitated. Students presented a range of cultural performances for the audience during the celebrations.

The three-day Swadeshi Mela, which was held alongside the Foundation Day events, also concluded on Thursday. The university released its magazine, ‘Kaushal Darpan’, and newsletter, ‘Kaushal Samvad’, on the occasion. The publications were part of the event's institutional activities and marked another element of the annual celebration.

Registrar Suman Vashisht thanked everyone associated with the university for their support and cooperation. She said that collective efforts had helped SVSU move steadily towards further achievements. Dean Student Welfare Prof. Kulwant Singh also expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the programme.

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Dr Bhawna Ruparai conducted the proceedings. The celebrations concluded with the university anthem, bringing the eighth Foundation Day programme to a close.