Trinity partners with Jaquar Group for Sky Palazzo Residences

Trinity has officially announced a strategic partnership with Jaquar Group, a globally renowned brand in premium bathroom solutions. The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) marks the beginning of a collaboration that will introduce Jaquar’s elite Artize Line to Sky Palazzo Residences, as well as future Trinity developments, further setting new benchmarks in luxury living. Jaquar’s Artize co-branded with Trinity will play a pivotal role in elevating Trinity’s developments to new heights of opulence and design excellence. Trinity Joins Hands with Jaquar Group to Reshape the Idea of Luxury Living

“We foresee an exciting and transformative journey with Jaquar Group as we integrate their exceptional craftsmanship into Sky Palazzo Residences and our upcoming projects. This partnership embodies our vision of redefining luxury living through a seamless fusion of functionality, aesthetics, and innovation. With Jaquar’s unparalleled expertise, we are committed to delivering an extraordinary lifestyle experience to our residents. This collaboration further cements Trinity’s position as a pioneer in luxury real estate,” stated Adil Altaf, Managing Director, Trinity.

Sky Palazzo Residences, India’s first man-made beach residences, seamlessly blends Amalfi-style coastal elegance with contemporary architectural brilliance. Trinity’s unwavering vision to create an exceptional lifestyle experience is reinforced by this collaboration, ensuring that every detail embodies the essence of sophistication and comfort. With Jaquar’s cutting-edge designs, residents will enjoy an unmatched blend of functionality, aesthetic refinement, and luxurious indulgence.

This partnership will not only enhance Sky Palazzo Residences appeal but also set new industry standards for Trinity’s future projects, positioning them as iconic landmarks in modern residential developments.

“We are delighted to partner with Trinity for the Sky Palazzo Residences project. Jaquar is synonymous with quality, design, and innovation, and we believe our premium range will seamlessly complement the sophisticated aesthetics of Sky Palazzo Residences. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of delivering the finest luxury living experiences,” said Mr. Rajesh Mehra, Promoter & Director, Jaquar Group.

Design lies at the heart of every decision we make at Trinity,” said Avinash Nagpal, Sr. Vice President – Projects, Trinity. “We believe that true luxury is not just about materials or finishes, but about thoughtful detailing and timeless aesthetics. Our partnership with Jaquar is the result of an extensive and deliberate selection process, and we are proud to co-create a bespoke, co-branded Artize line exclusively for Trinity developments. This ensures our projects, starting with Sky Palazzo Residences, deliver not only best-in-class functionality but also an unmistakable design signature that reflects our commitment to craftsmanship and elevated living.

Jaquar is a leading bathroom and lighting solutions brand, with a presence spanning over 55 countries, including Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company has reported a turnover exceeding Rs. 7,500 crores for the fiscal year 2024-25, solidifying its leadership in India’s premium bath segment in both value and consumer trust. Jaquar’s world-class manufacturing is driven by seven state-of-the-art facilities in India and one in South Korea, all equipped with cutting-edge technology and automation. These LEED Platinum-certified plants uphold the highest standards of sustainable production and precision engineering, ensuring superior quality and durability. Recognized by Nielsen as India’s most trusted bathroom brand, Jaquar continues to set industry benchmarks with its commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction.

Setting New Standards in Luxury, Innovation, and Sustainability

The Trinity-Jaquar partnership is more than just a collaboration—it is a commitment to redefining luxury living through precision, innovation, and sustainability. With an unwavering focus on quality and customer-centric design, this MoU will elevate the standards of premium residential spaces. Together, Trinity and Jaquar aim to establish a legacy of architectural brilliance and refined living, setting new global benchmarks for reliability, durability, and opulence. Along with enhancing Sky Palazzo Residences, this alliance will shape the future of luxury real estate development in India, ensuring that Trinity’s projects continue to be synonymous with elegance, sophistication, and world-class living.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.