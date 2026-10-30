UP CM Yogi links night markets in UP to traders’ confidence, women’s safety

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that markets and commercial establishments remaining open at night reflect growing confidence among traders and a sense of security among women working night shifts. In a post on X on Friday, he contrasted the situation with the period before 2017, when he said crime and insecurity restricted business activity after sunset.

UP CM Yogi. (File Photo/PTI)

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CM Adityanath said families had earlier remained concerned about the safety of women working late hours. He credited the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with changing the situation through a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, which he said had strengthened law and order and prioritised women's safety.

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The Chief Minister said markets now remain open at night, giving traders new opportunities to expand their businesses. He added that women were able to work in a secure environment and pursue professional opportunities.

Describing women's confidence at workplaces as a marker of social progress, CM Adityanath said those working night shifts and performing their duties without fear represented more than individual achievement. He called their confidence a reflection of wider societal progress.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister also cited an increase in women's labour force participation in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that it had risen from around 13% in 2017 to 36% currently. He described the increase as an expression of women's growing confidence, economic strength and self-reliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister also cited an increase in women's labour force participation in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that it had risen from around 13% in 2017 to 36% currently. He described the increase as an expression of women's growing confidence, economic strength and self-reliance. {{/usCountry}}

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CM Adityanath said the state was moving from “security to prosperity”, presenting improved safety, night-time commercial activity and women's workforce participation as indicators of this change.

His remarks form part of the state government's broader emphasis on law and order and women's safety. The figures on workforce participation and the assessment of changes in security were cited by the Chief Minister in his social media post.