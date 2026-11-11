UP to hold recruitment events every five days until January 26, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 1,146 newly selected junior assistants in the revenue department and transferred ₹215 crore to the bank accounts of 4,300 farmer families under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana. He said government recruitment programmes would continue until January 26, with a major appointment letter distribution event planned approximately every five days.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

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Addressing the newly appointed employees, Adityanath said the government aimed to provide appointment letters to another one lakh young people by January 26. He said more than 9.5 lakh government appointments had already been completed by August 15, 2026.

Recruitment and administration

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The Chief Minister said 10,836 appointments had previously been made in the revenue department. The latest appointments take the total further, while recruitment for 7,994 lekhpal posts is also nearing completion. He said recruitment processes for 32,000 police personnel had been completed, with verification underway, while the recruitment of more than 42,000 home guards was in its final stage.

Criticising previous Samajwadi Party and Congress governments, Adityanath alleged that recruitment before 2017 was affected by corruption, nepotism and irregularities. He claimed candidates who appeared for examinations were sometimes replaced by others at the appointment stage. He also accused the previous administration of weakening law and order.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath asked the newly appointed employees to discharge their responsibilities with integrity and sensitivity towards citizens. He said transparent recruitment should translate into accountable public service. Farmer family assistance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath asked the newly appointed employees to discharge their responsibilities with integrity and sensitivity towards citizens. He said transparent recruitment should translate into accountable public service. Farmer family assistance {{/usCountry}}

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Under the farmer accident welfare scheme, the government has extended coverage to tenant farmers and their families, in addition to land-owning farmers. Adityanath said 1,40,196 families had benefited so far, with ₹5,833.50 crore distributed across districts.

The Chief Minister also cited improvements in revenue case disposal, saying 37,81,363 cases had been resolved through revenue courts. He said the government was disposing of an average of 3.78 lakh cases every month and had introduced rover technology for land measurement.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other ministers and senior officials attended the programme.

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