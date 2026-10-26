UP to launch 48 development projects worth 411 crore in Bilhaur, Bithoor

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said expanding public facilities, encouraging investment and promoting innovation were central to the state's development agenda, with a focus on creating new opportunities for young people.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to inaugurate development projects in Bilhaur and Bithoor and the GCC Innovation Summit 2026 in Lucknow on October 26. (PTI)

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In a message on social media platform X, Adityanath said he would inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 48 development projects worth more than ₹411 crore in the Bilhaur and Bithoor assembly constituencies of Kanpur Nagar on October 26, coinciding with Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Certificates will also be distributed to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes at the event.

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The chief minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the GCC Innovation Summit 2026 in Lucknow. He said memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with global companies and universities at the summit would open up possibilities in technical research, innovation and high-skilled employment.

Adityanath said the government's objective was to ensure that the benefits of development reached the last person in society and that young people in Uttar Pradesh had opportunities to build global careers from within the state.

Projects in Kanpur and focus on public welfare

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{{^usCountry}} The 48 projects planned for Bilhaur and Bithoor will have a combined value of more than ₹411 crore. The announcements are part of the development programme scheduled to be held in Bithoor, which is associated with Maharishi Valmiki. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 48 projects planned for Bilhaur and Bithoor will have a combined value of more than ₹411 crore. The announcements are part of the development programme scheduled to be held in Bithoor, which is associated with Maharishi Valmiki. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister linked the projects to the broader objective of improving public facilities and supporting welfare. Certificates will be distributed to beneficiaries of various government schemes during the programme, although details of the individual projects and the number of beneficiaries were not specified in the announcement.

In his message, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was seeking to create new opportunities by combining infrastructure development with investment and innovation. He described the state's development approach as one that would improve everyday life while also preparing young people for emerging employment opportunities.

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He also connected the day's programmes with the legacy of Maharishi Valmiki, whose Ramayana, he said, had guided generations through the ideals of Lord Ram and the concept of Ram Rajya. Adityanath said the state's cultural heritage and its efforts to develop modern capabilities could complement each other.

GCC summit to focus on technology and skilled jobs

The GCC Innovation Summit 2026 in Lucknow is expected to bring global companies and universities together, with proposed MoUs focusing on technical research, innovation and high-skilled employment.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was developing new opportunities through improved connectivity, electronics manufacturing, digital infrastructure and investment-oriented policies. He described the state as an emerging hub in India's electronics ecosystem and said it was seeking a stronger role in the knowledge-based economy.

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The chief minister also referred to India's emergence as a global centre for global capability centres (GCCs), crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the summit would provide an opportunity to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's position in technology and innovation.

Adityanath contrasted the state's current development approach with the period before 2017, alleging that investment and employment opportunities had not expanded in line with Uttar Pradesh's industrial and technological potential at the time.

He said the state's future development would depend on combining its cultural identity with education, scientific advancement and technology. The objective, he added, was to create an environment in which young people could use their skills and knowledge to access opportunities in the state while gaining recognition at a global level.