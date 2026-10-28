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Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates, lays foundation for 12 projects worth 231.91 crore

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched or inaugurated 12 development projects worth ₹231.91 crore in Gairsain.

Updated on: Oct 28, 2026, 13:54:27 IST
By Genesis
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 12 development projects worth 231.91 crore in Gairsain (Bhararisain) in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

The projects include six schemes worth 197.87 crore for which foundation stones were laid, and six completed projects worth 34.04 crore that were inaugurated. They cover drinking water supply, road connectivity, education, healthcare, protection against land subsidence, and police and fire service infrastructure.

The largest project among those launched is a dam on the Ramganga river, estimated to cost 122.69 crore, to supply drinking water to Gairsain town and surrounding settlements.

Another project, worth 50.19 crore, involves protective measures against land subsidence in Bahugunanagar in Karnaprayag block. Dhami also laid the foundation stone for a government polytechnic building in Gairsain, costing 12.17 crore, and building maintenance work at the Government Ayurvedic Hospital in Bachhuaban, estimated at 22.75 lakh.

The remaining foundation-laying projects include road works connecting the Kumoli-Raivan motor road with the Farkhande motor road, costing 6.99 crore, and works linking the Gairsain-Pajyana motor road with the Kumoli-Raivan motor road, worth 5.61 crore.

Among the completed projects inaugurated by Dhami was the upgradation of the Khajurkhal-Bhandarikhor-Kunigad motor road on the Bachhuaban-Chaukhutia route, costing 14.82 crore. He also inaugurated an auditorium at Government Inter College Gairsain, built at a cost of 4.38 crore.

Two new buildings intended to strengthen local emergency and law-enforcement services were also inaugurated: a fire unit building costing 4.38 crore and the Gairsain police station building, built at a cost of 4.25 crore.

The projects are aimed at expanding basic infrastructure in Gairsain and nearby areas, including drinking water access, safer roads, educational facilities and public safety services. Cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat and Bharat Chaudhary, local MLA Anil Nautiyal and district officials were among those present.

 
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