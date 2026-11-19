The arrival of white tiger ‘Tejas’ at Malsi Zoo in Dehradun is expected to add to the attraction’s appeal, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurating the animal’s enclosure on Thursday. The white tiger has arrived in Uttarakhand for the first time, according to the state government.

Officials hope the new attraction will boost visitor numbers and tourism revenue, while a new free-entry offer for college students aims to deepen young people’s understanding of wildlife, biodiversity and conservation.

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Dhami dedicated the enclosure to visitors and said the animal would offer tourists a new wildlife viewing experience. Two tigers of other species had earlier been brought to the zoo, which, according to the government, helped increase visitor interest.

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Malsi Zoo receives around 8.5 lakh visitors every year and generates more than ₹7 crore in revenue annually. The government expects the arrival of Tejas to further increase footfall and give fresh momentum to tourism-related economic activity.

The chief minister announced free entry to Dehradun Zoo for college students, extending a facility already available to children. The move is intended to improve awareness among young people about wildlife conservation and environmental protection.

Dhami said zoos were not merely centres of recreation and tourism but also places where visitors could understand wildlife, biodiversity and ecosystems. He said free access would give college students practical exposure to nature and conservation, while encouraging environmental sensitivity and responsibility.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said Uttarakhand’s forests, biodiversity and natural heritage were valuable assets. He added that conservation of wildlife and greater awareness among young people were priorities for the state government. Dhami also said protection of forests and biodiversity was a collective responsibility and not solely that of the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said Uttarakhand’s forests, biodiversity and natural heritage were valuable assets. He added that conservation of wildlife and greater awareness among young people were priorities for the state government. Dhami also said protection of forests and biodiversity was a collective responsibility and not solely that of the government. {{/usCountry}}

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Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, Principal Secretary (Forest) R.K. Sudhanshu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) Kapil Lal and senior Forest Department officials were present at the event. The government said the zoo also serves as a centre for environmental education.