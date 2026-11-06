Yogi Adityanath urges people to choose ODOP products for Dhanteras gifts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people to buy products under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme as gifts on Dhanteras, saying local purchases can support artisans and help skilled families achieve economic self-reliance.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/PTI)

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister appealed to residents to celebrate a “local Diwali” and contribute to building an “Aatmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh”. He said even a single purchase could light a lamp of self-reliance and dignity in the home of a skilled artisan.

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Describing Dhanteras as a festival symbolising prosperity, auspiciousness and well-being, Adityanath said people should include the state's artisans and craftspeople in their celebrations. He said their skills and sustained efforts had helped preserve and enrich Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage across generations.

The Chief Minister cited Bhadohi's carpets, Prayagraj's moonj craft, Mainpuri's tarkashi work and Chitrakoot's wooden toys as products representing the state's distinctive identity. He said the state's exports had risen from ₹84,000 crore in 2016-17 to more than ₹2 lakh crore in 2025-26, attributing the growth to the enterprise and capabilities of artisans and craftspeople.

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{{^usCountry}} He also pointed to modern expo marts in Lucknow and Greater Noida, along with the carpet market in Bhadohi, saying these platforms were helping traditional crafts gain recognition in global markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also pointed to modern expo marts in Lucknow and Greater Noida, along with the carpet market in Bhadohi, saying these platforms were helping traditional crafts gain recognition in global markets. {{/usCountry}}

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Adityanath linked the appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Vocal for Local” vision and urged people to choose ODOP products for festive gifting rather than overlooking locally made goods.

Separately, the Chief Minister is scheduled to distribute appointment letters in Lucknow on Dhanteras to 4,543 candidates selected as sub-inspectors and platoon commanders in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

He wished the selected candidates well for their future and extended greetings to people on Dhanteras and Dhanvantari Jayanti.