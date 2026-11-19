An exhibition marking the completion of 50 editions of ‘Yogi Ki Pati’, a weekly publication written by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saw more than 200 Gen Z participants register as volunteers for the ‘Friends of Yogi’ initiative in Lucknow.

At 1090 Chauraha, the Friends of Yogi team discussed development initiatives and the ‘Uttam Pradesh’ vision, using this event to engage young people.

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The exhibition was organised at 1090 Chauraha, where members of the ‘Friends of Yogi’ team interacted with young visitors and spoke to them about development initiatives undertaken in Uttar Pradesh over the past few years. The interaction also covered changes across different sectors and the chief minister’s vision of building an ‘Uttam Pradesh’.

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The team introduced visitors to the objectives of the initiative and encouraged young people to take part in activities linked to the vision. The event provided a platform for direct interaction with young residents, allowing the team to share information about the state’s development work and the priorities outlined by the chief minister.

Youth participation at the exhibition

Young visitors participated in the exhibition and showed interest in the ‘Friends of Yogi’ initiative. More than 200 Gen Z participants registered during the event and joined the initiative as volunteers. Their participation was among the key outcomes of the exhibition organised to mark the 50th edition of the weekly publication.

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{{^usCountry}} During the interaction, the team discussed development work carried out in the state in recent years and the changes witnessed across various sectors. It also introduced young people to the chief minister’s stated vision of ‘Uttam Pradesh’. The conversations were aimed at familiarising participants with the initiatives and encouraging them to engage with the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the interaction, the team discussed development work carried out in the state in recent years and the changes witnessed across various sectors. It also introduced young people to the chief minister’s stated vision of ‘Uttam Pradesh’. The conversations were aimed at familiarising participants with the initiatives and encouraging them to engage with the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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The volunteer registrations reflected the participation of young visitors in the programme. Those who registered expressed their intention to contribute actively towards the vision of ‘Uttam Pradesh’, as outlined by the chief minister.

‘Friends of Yogi’ engages with Gen Z

The exhibition also served as an outreach platform for the ‘Friends of Yogi’ team to connect with young people. Through conversations with visitors, the team sought to explain the initiative and encourage them to become part of its volunteer network.

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The 50th edition of ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ marked a milestone for the weekly publication written by Yogi Adityanath. The exhibition at 1090 Chauraha brought the occasion into a public setting, with the team using the event to engage with young visitors and discuss the state’s development agenda.

More than 200 Gen Z participants joined as volunteers after registering at the exhibition. They also resolved to take an active part in efforts towards the chief minister’s ‘Uttam Pradesh’ vision. The event thus combined the milestone of the weekly publication with an outreach effort focused on youth participation.