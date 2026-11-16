Yogi to release coffee table book marking 50 weeks of ‘Yogi Ki Pati’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will release a coffee table book documenting 50 weeks of his public outreach initiative, ‘Yogi Ki Pati’, on Monday. He will also virtually inaugurate a special exhibition at the 1090 campus in Lucknow, showcasing the initiative's journey and its engagement with public issues.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

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The event will mark the completion of 50 weeks of the initiative, which is intended to establish direct communication between the Chief Minister and people across the state. The exhibition, organised by the information and public relations department, will present messages, themes and public concerns featured in the weekly communications through photographs and other creative formats.

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The coffee table book will compile key messages and themes from the letters, covering issues such as farmers, youth, women, faith, development, security, healthcare and education. According to the release, the publication will document the initiative's engagement with public expectations and the state's development journey.

A seven-day cultural programme will also be organised as part of the celebrations. Each evening will focus on a specific theme from ‘Yogi Ki Pati’, with performances highlighting the state's social concerns, development and cultural heritage.

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{{^usCountry}} Monday's ‘Mitti Ki Pati’ will focus on farmers, agriculture and cattle conservation. Tuesday's ‘Beti Ki Pati’ will highlight women's safety, dignity and aspirations. Wednesday's ‘Naujawan Ki Pati’ will centre on employment, skills and youth aspirations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Monday's ‘Mitti Ki Pati’ will focus on farmers, agriculture and cattle conservation. Tuesday's ‘Beti Ki Pati’ will highlight women's safety, dignity and aspirations. Wednesday's ‘Naujawan Ki Pati’ will centre on employment, skills and youth aspirations. {{/usCountry}}

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Thursday's ‘Aastha Ki Pati’ will showcase the spiritual and cultural heritage of Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan and Naimisharanya. Friday's ‘Raftaar Ki Pati’ will focus on infrastructure, including expressways, airports, metro networks and industrial development.

Saturday's ‘Sukoon Ki Pati’ will cover security, healthcare and education, while Sunday's ‘Aapki Pati’ will present the state's journey over the past decade through music and cultural performances.

The programme is designed to bring together the initiative's communication themes and the state's social, developmental and cultural narratives.