Gurgaon doctors, medical students strike over NMC Bill

Hundreds of medical students and resident doctors from various hospitals across the city observed a token strike on Monday over some of their demands for changes in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill not being accepted by the government.

The protest was called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and was held for two hours — from 12pm to 2pm — at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Medical students from all the nine medical colleges of Haryana joined the protest as resident doctors took part in demonstrations across Haryana.

“After the Chhatra Sansad (student council meeting) on March 24, four prominent demands were put forward—no to exit test (NEXT) or licentiate exam (NLE), scrap bridge courses, an end to violence against doctors, and an end to the unregulated and unjustified hik in fee.

Of these demands, only two —on NEXT and Bridge courses—have been touched upon by the Central government.

But, even these two issues have also not been addressed completely,” Dr Anil Hans, secretary, IMA-Haryana, said.

The medical body submitted a memorandum pressing for the need to accept these demands to the deputy commissioners across districts.

Doctors said the whole medical fraternity is disturbed because of the undemocratic decisions taken by the government, whether it is with regard to the NMC Bill, the Clinical Establishment Act, or the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.

“The NMC Bill is going to help private medical colleges all over the country and the Bill does not address the issues of DNB (Diplomat of National Board) and practical difficulties with the common medical entrance test NEET and foreign graduates,” said Dr Munish Prabhakar, president, IMA-Haryana.

The doctors also said that if the Bill is passed by Parliament, the commission would have a government-nominated chairperson and members.

The doctors have demanded that the government make all such policy decisions in consultation with IMA, as it is done in the USA, the UK and other European countries.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday.

There was no final outcome on the meeting till now but the doctors said they will find a solution soon and will put more pressure on the government to rethink its decision.