After wait of 6 years, Unitech Nirvana Escape in Sector 50 gets occupancy certificate

gurugram

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:37 IST

After waiting for almost six years, the residents of Unitech Nirvana Escape project in Sector 50 finally received the occupancy certificate(OC) on Wednesday, after the developer of the housing complex fulfilled all the necessary licence conditions, met the financial liabilities and settled other dues that had delayed the process.

The issuance of OC will now allow the residents of the condominium to finally apply for water, sewage and other civic amenities from government, which were denied to them so far, said the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the housing complex. The RWA has been pursuing this issue with the developer and the DTCP for the past six years.

The Unitech Nirvana Escape project in Sector 50 is spread over 10.09 acres and the licence for the project was issued in 2006. The possession to the house owners was given in 2014. However, since then, the residents have been fighting for the issuance of the occupancy certificate.

Santanu Chowdhury, president of the RWA, said that due the delay in getting the OC, the condominium was facing problem in accessing regular water supply, power and sewage connections, which had made life difficult for the 350 families living inside the complex. “Without the OC, the project was not considered a valid legal entity. As such, we faced problems in registration of property deeds, transfer of property, getting bank loans and insurance, etc. Additionally, we faced other infrastructure shortages. We pursued the matter with Unitech and District Town and Country Planning(DTCP) department officials and finally managed to secure it on Wednesday,” he said.

Sudhir Jayant, secretary of the RWA, said that all apartment owners were happy at the positive development and hoped that quality of life will further improve after this.

DTCP officials said that OC has been granted to seven towers, the EWS block, community building, swimming pool and eight shops after the licence requirements were fulfilled by the developer. “It was after a lot of efforts by the officials, the RWA and director-general of the DTCP that the OC could be granted. There were lot of legal requirements that needed to be completed. The residents will now be able to avail the necessary civic infrastructure from the government,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

Amitabh Das, vice president, business development, Unitech, said that the company obtained clearances from the DTCP, NOCs from other departments, and also cleared financial liabilities of around ₹2.25 crore, after which the OC was issued. “There was a financial crunch but despite that we worked to ensure that the house owners don’t suffer. We are committed to complete our other projects as well,” he said.