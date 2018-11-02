DLF Murder case: Gurugram cops arrest Dhillon aide, find another body part

The police, on Thursday, arrested the second accused, Jagdish Kumar, in the DLF double murder case from Chamoli in Uttrakhand, some 319 kilometres from Gurugram. The 38-year-old worked as a domestic help in the house of prime accused Harnek Singh Dhillon, 76.

The police arrested Kumar after tracing his whereabouts through technical surveillance to his native village last week. They said it was difficult to identify Kumar as no one had ever seen him in the locality as he visited Dhillon occasionally for household work.

The police said Kumar had switched off his mobile phone after the incident and fled to Chamoli on October 16.

Assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Karan Goyal said Kumar confessed to the crime on Thursday and said he was acting as a contract killer as he was paid by Dhillon, allegedly Rs 15lakh, to help him murder flour mill owner Jaskaran Singh, 51.

The police said Dhillon had hired Kumar as cook in 2004 to run his paying guest accommodations—three PG’s at Sushant Lok-1 and two in DLF Phase 2. “When Dhillon closed his business, he got Kumar a job in Delhi through an agent. But he somehow Kumar could not sustain his new job and was fired in June. He returned to Dhillon, who offered him money to kill Singh,” Sector 29 station house officer Ajay Veer Bhandana said.

“On October 13, Dhillon and Jagdish took Jaskaran Singh to Manesar. They had planned to kill him, but somehow the bid failed and they had to return. On October 14, they again called Singh and stabbed him multiple times resulting in his death,” ACP Goyal said.

Meanwhile, the police recovered one more body part—a left leg—which they suspect could be Singh’s, from Alipur drain, before Kundli border. They also recovered some clothes and a pair of scooter keys.

According to Dhillon, he and Kumar chopped Singh’s body in 15 parts and disposed of it in different places across Haryana and Punjab the same night; they were accompanied by Dhillon’s wife Gurmehar Kaur, 72.

On October 27, the police recovered five body parts from near Doraha canal in Ludhiana, suspected to be of the flour mill owner. They were sent for DNA testing and the result is awaited.

A medical board consisting of a panel of three doctors was formed to conduct the autopsy on Thursday. “We have taken DNA samples to identify the body and to see if the leg is of the same body of which we had earlier conducted post-mortem,” said Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, Civil Hospital. Despite a week-long search, the police could not recover the head of the victim,” Bhadana said.

Probing the matter has revealed grisly details of the case. Dhillon was arrested on October 24 after he confessed to killing his wife to cover up Singh’s murder. He also confessed to cooking up the theory of a suicide pact to mislead the police.

Dhillon and Kumar will be produced in court on Friday.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 10:18 IST