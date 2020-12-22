e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / DTCP team comes under attack while on demolition duty

DTCP team comes under attack while on demolition duty

gurugram Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Plot owners in Qadarpur village adjacent to sector 63 attacked officials from the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) who were on a demolition drive there on Tuesday.

A few policemen and department officials suffered minor injuries but the situation was brought under control after Gurugram police rushed reinforcements and forced the protesters to scatter, said DTCP officials. Police later detained a few people in connection with the attack. The department said that they would lodge a criminal complaint in the matter with the police.

RS Bhath, the district town planner who led the team, said that the drive started around noon. They had just demolished an under-construction illegal building, he said, when a crowd of around 100 people gathered and started pelting stones on them.

“We were taken aback and were forced to retreat into an open field to save ourselves. It was only after half and hour that the situation was brought under control by the police, which took effective action and chased away the violent protesters,” said Bhath.

DTCP officials said that despite the attack, the team continued the demolition drive till 6 pm.

Around 20 large illegal houses, which were under-construction over 15 acres were demolished along with several boundary walls and plinths.

Gurugram Police said that they had detained five persons in the matter and the DTCP had lodge a complaint. “The police was there to support the demolition drive and took action to prevent the situation from going out of control,” said Subash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police.

This is not the first time when an enforcement team of DTCP has come under attack from the locals for carrying out a demolition drive. Last month, residents of an illegal colony on Bhondsi had attacked the enforcement team and tried to stop traffic on Sohna road.

top news
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In