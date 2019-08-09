Gurugram couple held for dragging cop on car, assaulting journalists

gurugram

A couple was arrested for allegedly dragging a traffic police officer on the bonnet of their car after they were asked to stop for jumping a traffic signal on Sohna Road. According to the police, the couple also assaulted a police officer and two journalists in the ensuing scuffle after they were intercepted.

The incident took place around 9.45 am at Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road when traffic police constable Sunil Kumar spotted a silver Honda City jump the traffic signal.

“The constable came in front of the car and signalled the driver to pull over. The driver stopped the car, after which the two sitting in the rear seat stepped out. The woman took control of the wheel and her husband sat on the passenger seat, and they accelerated in a bid to escape. But the constable jumped on to the car’s bonnet as they drove off, and hung on for 45 metres,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime). The driver was standing near the car when they tried to flee from the spot, police said.

The police said the 28-year-old woman is a chartered accountant and her husband, 32 , is an engineer. The two are residents of a condominium in Sector 90, the police said.

Constable Sunil Kumar said, “I raised an alarm and asked the rider to intercept the car, after which the woman applied the brakes. The couple started abusing me and threatened that if I ever tried to stop their car, they will kill me,” he said.

Police said two journalists from a local news channel who were crossing the stretch spotted a fracas, after which one of them started recording the incident. The woman saw him making the video, snatched his camera and assaulted him.



Clockwise from top left) The woman allegedly threatens the traffic police officer, after he was dragged on the car’s bonnet for 45 metres; she argues with traffic police personnel; the woman spots a journalist making a video, snatches his camera, and begins to assault him; her husband, who joined in the melee, is restrained by officers. Clockwise from top left) The woman allegedly threatens the traffic police officer, after he was dragged on the car’s bonnet for 45 metres; she argues with traffic police personnel; the woman spots a journalist making a video, snatches his camera, and begins to assault him; her husband, who joined in the melee, is restrained by officers.

The incident was caught by a few onlookers on video, where the couple are seen shouting and assaulting traffic officials and journalists who recorded the incident.

Several videos of the alleged incident were shared on social media on Thursday. In one of the clips, the couple appears to be assaulting the traffic officials and two journalists as other police officers try to control them. The woman is seen thrashing the men and throws a journalist at the ground.

Police said the couple was coming from Sector 90 to drop the husband to his work place as it was his last working day at the company, the police said.

“The constable sustained minor injuries as he fell to the ground when the car was stopped abruptly after a constable intercepted the car on his motorbike,” said Singh.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (causing damage) and 506 of Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station.

