Kaushal revealed names of his local accomplice

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 02:56 IST

Kaushal, a most-wanted gangster who is presently in the custody of the Gurugram police, has revealed the names of five local accomplices and confessed to his involvement in murder and extortion cases, said the police on Monday.

The police said that Kaushal has revealed that the extortion money collected by his gang members was transferred to him in Dubai through a hawala (informal monetary transactions) trader in Chandni Chowk in Delhi. The police said the trader is on the run.

The police said a jeweller in Gurugram was helping Kaushal with details of his business rivals and had shared their mobile numbers, said the police. “His close aides, namely Kartoos, Bholu, and Malay, who are presently absconding, used to send him pictures of the businessmen, track their movements and share their live locations,” said Bijender Hooda, inspector, crime investigation unit, who is interrogating Kaushal.

Kaushal also allegedly told his interrogators that the people who had earlier refused to pay protection money to him had started paying after the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad.

“Kaushal’s next target was Sube Singh, who used to be his close aide. His gang members were trying to track his location. Singh was changing his location frequently fearing attack from his gang members but we have received strong leads of his hideouts,” said Hooda.

Hooda added that Kaushal has also revealed that his live-in partner, Manisha, used to visit him often in Dubai and had returned on May 16, as she was three months pregnant.

“The doctors in Dubai had refused to terminate her pregnancy, following which she had to abort the unborn child in a private hospital in Delhi. She had to return to Dubai in July but was arrested from Burari in Delhi on June 4 for her involvement in murder and extortion cases in Gurugram,” he said.

The police on Saturday took Kaushal on a transit remand from the Faridabad police and later sent him to five days of police custody.

The special task force of the Haryana Police on August 26 had arrested Kaushal from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, where he had allegedly arrived from Dubai.

Kaushal has more than 200 cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, and life threats registered against him in Haryana.

