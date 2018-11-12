Naked body of 3-year-old girl found in Gurugram; cops suspect rape, murder

A three-year-old girl, who went missing on Sunday morning, was found dead on Monday morning in a room constructed for labourers in Sector 66 of Gurugram.

According to the police, the girl was found naked, leading to the suspicion of rape before the murder.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Crime) said the parents have alleged that their daughter was kidnapped while she was playing outside.

The labourers working at the construction site spotted the body inside the room and informed police control room, said police.

After the body was recovered, people of nearby villages reached the spot and identified the deceased.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Singh said the investigation is on and they were waiting for the postmortem report. Meanwhile, they have registered a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape), 302 (punishment for murder) and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unidentified people.

