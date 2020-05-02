e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction on its way to becoming Netflix’s biggest debut ever, watched by 9 crore households

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction on its way to becoming Netflix’s biggest debut ever, watched by 9 crore households

Netflix is projecting Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction to register the service’s biggest original film debut ever. Extraction is on track to rake in 9 crore households views within a month of release.

hollywood Updated: May 02, 2020 09:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Chris Hemsworth in a still from Netflix’s Extraction.
Chris Hemsworth in a still from Netflix’s Extraction.
         

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction is on its way to becoming the biggest Netflix debut ever, with a projected 90 million households tuning in during the first month of its release, the streaming service announced on Saturday.

Netflix tweeted via its Netflix Film account, “EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks.”  

While Netflix data has always been irregular, the service previously reported that Michael Bay’s 6 Underground had been watched by 83 million households in its first month, while Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery raked in over 30 million account views in its first three days.

By Netflix’s measurement, Extraction has beaten both these films’ records. The streamer recently announced a change in its measurement metric. Previously, the company counted a view as a member account watching at least 70% of one episode of a series or 70% of a feature film. Now, it is focusing on viewers that “chose to watch” a given title, meaning that member watched for as little as two minutes — “long enough to indicate the choice was intentional.” This has resulted in a 35% increase in numbers.

Also read: Extraction review: Breakneck and bonkers, Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix film is the shot of adrenaline we need right now

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, who produced Extraction -- Joe also wrote the script -- took to Twitter to congratulate the team on the achievement. “We can’t thank everyone enough for all the incredible love and support for #Extraction! We truly have the best fans in the world.”

 

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth as a black market mercenary, newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal as the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord, Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, Pankaj Tripathi, David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani. The film released to mixed reviews on April 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients
US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients
Delhi Minorities Commission chairman booked under sedition charges
Delhi Minorities Commission chairman booked under sedition charges
In photos: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears after 3 weeks
In photos: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears after 3 weeks
Tesla shares crash after CEO Musk himself claims ‘stock price too high’
Tesla shares crash after CEO Musk himself claims ‘stock price too high’
Expect three days of heavy rain, hailstorms from tomorrow: IMD
Expect three days of heavy rain, hailstorms from tomorrow: IMD
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News