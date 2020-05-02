Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction on its way to becoming Netflix’s biggest debut ever, watched by 9 crore households

Updated: May 02, 2020 09:21 IST

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction is on its way to becoming the biggest Netflix debut ever, with a projected 90 million households tuning in during the first month of its release, the streaming service announced on Saturday.

Netflix tweeted via its Netflix Film account, “EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks.”

EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks.



Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

While Netflix data has always been irregular, the service previously reported that Michael Bay’s 6 Underground had been watched by 83 million households in its first month, while Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery raked in over 30 million account views in its first three days.

By Netflix’s measurement, Extraction has beaten both these films’ records. The streamer recently announced a change in its measurement metric. Previously, the company counted a view as a member account watching at least 70% of one episode of a series or 70% of a feature film. Now, it is focusing on viewers that “chose to watch” a given title, meaning that member watched for as little as two minutes — “long enough to indicate the choice was intentional.” This has resulted in a 35% increase in numbers.

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, who produced Extraction -- Joe also wrote the script -- took to Twitter to congratulate the team on the achievement. “We can’t thank everyone enough for all the incredible love and support for #Extraction! We truly have the best fans in the world.”

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth as a black market mercenary, newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal as the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord, Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, Pankaj Tripathi, David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani. The film released to mixed reviews on April 24.

