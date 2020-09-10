Dune trailer: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa are on an epic, very sandy journey through space. Watch

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 12:06 IST

Makers of the much-awaited Hollywood film Dune on Wednesday released the official trailer of the flick, which promises an epic sci-fi saga. The movie boasts of an ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa among others.

Dune is Denis Villeneuve’s take on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. Clocking in at three-minute and eight-seconds, the trailer features explosive battle scenes and captures a breath-taking desert landscape -- that make up the fictional world of Arrakis, a planet that is home to a coveted natural resource known as spice.

Holding a prominent space, the trailer video sees Call Me by Your Name star, Timothee nailing his the role as lead star Paul Atreides.

Talking about his film’s leading man, the 52-year-old filmmaker during an interview said: “He has deep intelligence in his eyes and has an old soul ... yet he looks so young on camera.”

“The contrast of someone who seems to have a lot of experience but at the same time is in the middle of his teenage years, that’s Paul Atreides,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Villeneuve as saying.

The Warner Bros sci-fi feature is slated to hit the theatres on December 18 this year.

