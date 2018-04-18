Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis have mini Harry Potter reunion. See pic

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson, Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis had a mini-reunion on Tuesday, and shared pictures of their meeting on social media.

Felton, who played the vicious bully Draco Malfoy in the films, took to Instagram to share pictures with Watson and Lewis, who played Hermione Granger and the bumbling Neville Longbottom respectively.

School mates #hogwartsalumni A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

“School mates #hogwartsalumni,” the 30-year-old actor captioned the black-and-white photograph.

Felton, Watson and Lewis appeared in eight Harry Potter movies together, with each of them having branching out in their own way post the success they experienced with the movies. Felton went on to star in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Watson has become a voice for several causes and a prominent feminist, and Lewis attracted a lot of attention for his drastic physical transformation.

With agency inputs

