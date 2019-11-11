Halle Berry shows off incredible ‘ripped abs’ at the age of 53, leaves fans stunned. See pic

hollywood

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 14:23 IST

Actor Halle Berry has finally achieved the ripped abs that she’s been working towards for several months, and has posted pictures on social media in celebration. The actor’s incredible physique at the age of 53 is leaving fans with their jaws on the floor.

She captioned the picture, “Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone! There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs - and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable! This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it. The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second. In the meantime, head to stories for my #BruisedTheMovie workout, courtesy of my performance coach @mubarakmalik, aka “Bar” and put that inner-warrior to the test! Happy Friday!”

The actor’s achievement got a lot of love in the comments section. “Proud of you @halleberry,” wrote one person. “Halle, seriously, you and your abs just motivated the heck out of me. It’s obvious you’re working hard and steady; what an inspiration you are. Thank you!” wrote another. “Hello!” commented Mindy Kaling, while actor Michael B Jordan wrote, “Gains!!”

The actor visited India in 2017, where she adopted meditation as part of her fitness routine. She had written in a social media post, “Sometimes the universe puts us in places where our souls most need to be in order to see more clearly. So grateful to be here.” Halle had also said that “the experience not only profoundly changed me, but it inspired me to never go a day without some sort of meditation.”

The Oscar-winning actor was most recently seen in the hit action film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, opposite Keanu Reeves.

