Henry Cavill refutes rumours that he’s done playing Superman: ‘The cape is still mine’

Actor Henry Cavill has refuted rumours that he’s done playing Superman. “The cape is still mine,” he said in an interview.

hollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Henry Cavill as Superman in a poster for Justice League.
Henry Cavill as Superman in a poster for Justice League.
         

Actor Henry Cavill has said that he is not done playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe films, despite sustained reports that he had been sidelined in favour of films featuring new characters. In an interview to Men’s Health, the actor said that he wants to explore the true depths of the character.

“The cape is in the closet,” Cavill said. “It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honest of the character I wasn’t to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

The actor has played Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. While each of those films received mixed to negative critical response, Cavill’s portrayal of the characters has pleased DC fans.

In September 2018, it was reported that both Cavill and Ben Affleck had quit the DCEU. While Affleck later confirmed his exit, no official announcement was made about Cavill’s involvement in future DCEU films.

Speaking to Huffington Post, Cavill and Affleck’s Justice League co-star Jason Momoa had said, “If they’re both out, then listen: It’s just the place they’re at in their careers. I mean, how many has Henry done? He’s done three?” Momoa then realised that he’d done three DC movies as well. “Yeah, I mean, like, you want to move on. I think if I did... sh*t, I have done three.”

Cavill will next be seen in the title role of Netflix’s big-budget fantasy series, The Witcher, due out in December.

